आयात-निर्यात: दिसंबर में निर्यात बढ़कर 27.15 अरब डॉलर पर, व्यापार घाटा 15.44 अरब डॉलर

Cumulative value of imports for April-Dec 2020-21 was US$ 258.27 Bn (Rs 19,22,790.49 Cr), as against US$ 364.18 Bn (Rs 25,62,539.91 Cr) during April-Dec 2019-20, registering negative growth of -29.08% in Dollar terms & negative growth of -24.97% in Rupee terms: Commerce Ministry https://t.co/oKaH9AX7Ge