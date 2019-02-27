@pepsi @PepsiCo Please don't encourage Pakistan with your sponsorship.Pakistan is a terrorist state.
They did killed 43 Crpf jawans in Kashmir.
We demand as a indians quit sponsorship for all sports including cricket.
Otherwise we boycott your products in India
Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/wqCNUcHC6T
— dvvs Narayana (@justmailtodvvs) February 26, 2019
@pepsi @LAYS
Stop sponsoring pak cricket team if you want to continue bussiness in india.
If not we will start to boycott you and your products.
— SHANKH AGRAWAL (@Shankhagrawal) February 27, 2019
Stop sponsering to pakistan cricket team @pepsi otherwise we will boycott ur products in India
Jai Hind. @narendramodi @poonam_mahajan @ShelarAshish @Rahull_Mishraa @ZeeNewsHindi
— Akshay nalawade (@Akshay_1681989) February 26, 2019
27 फरवरी 2019