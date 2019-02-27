विश्व की प्रमुख सॉफ्टड्रिंक बनाने वाली कंपनी पेप्सीको का भारत में विरोध शुरू हो गया है। पेप्सीको पाकिस्तान पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम की प्रायोजक है। इससे पहले पेप्सी भारतीय टीम और इंडियन प्रीमियल लीग की प्रायोजक भी रह चुकी है।

सोशल मीडिया पर पेप्सी के उत्पादों का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। लोगों से आग्रह किया जा रहा है कि वो पेप्सीको द्वारा बनाए गए उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करना शुरू कर दें।

@pepsi @LAYS

Stop sponsoring pak cricket team if you want to continue bussiness in india.

If not we will start to boycott you and your products.