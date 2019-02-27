शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   pepsico is sponser of pakistan cricket team, twitterti ask to boycott products

पेप्सी के खिलाफ भारत में विरोध शुरू, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम की है प्रायोजक

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 12:30 PM IST
pepsico is sponser of pakistan cricket team, twitterti ask to boycott products
ख़बर सुनें
विश्व की प्रमुख सॉफ्टड्रिंक बनाने वाली कंपनी पेप्सीको का भारत में विरोध शुरू हो गया है। पेप्सीको पाकिस्तान पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम की प्रायोजक है। इससे पहले पेप्सी भारतीय टीम और इंडियन प्रीमियल लीग की प्रायोजक भी रह चुकी है। 

सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू हुआ विरोध

सोशल मीडिया पर पेप्सी के उत्पादों का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। लोगों से आग्रह किया जा रहा है कि वो पेप्सीको द्वारा बनाए गए उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करना शुरू कर दें। 



विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Nike
Humour

अगर मशहूर ब्रांड्स की टैगलाइन भोजपुरी में लिखी जाती तो कुछ इस तरह होती ?

30 अक्टूबर 2018

dominos
Corporate

डोमिनोज का टूटेगा कोक के साथ 20 साल पुराना गठबंधन, अब इस कंपनी के साथ मिलाया हाथ

20 अगस्त 2018

pepsico ceo indira nooyi to step down from ceo post, will become chairperson
Corporate

12 साल बाद पेप्सीको के सीईओ पद से हटेंगी इंदिरा नूयी, कंपनी के अध्यक्ष रामोन को मिली नई जिम्मेदारी

7 अगस्त 2018

कोर्ट--कचहरी का हो चक्कर या फिर शत्रुओं से हों परेशान, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कोर्ट--कचहरी का हो चक्कर या फिर शत्रुओं से हों परेशान, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
pepsi
Delhi NCR

सावधान! अगर आप पेप्सी पीने के शौकीन हैं तो जरुर पढ़ें ये खास खबर

27 जून 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय बिरादरी ने की भारत-पाक से संयम बरतने की अपील

26 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
pepsico pakistan pcb twitter social media india icc bcci ipl पेप्सीको पाकिस्तान पीसीबी ट्विटर सोशल मीडिया भारत आईसीसी बीसीसीआई आईपीएल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

One Student School
Bizarre News

सिर्फ एक बच्चे को पढ़ाने के लिए यहां एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर स्कूल खोल रही सरकार, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
pregnancy
Bizarre News

3500 साल पहले भी होता था प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, ऐसे पता किया जाता था महिला गर्भवती है या नहीं

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

pepsico former ceo indira nooyi joins amazon board of directors
Online Market

अमेजन के बोर्ड में शामिल हुईं पेप्सीको की पूर्व सीईओ इंदिरा नूई

26 फरवरी 2019

Lucky Air China
Bizarre News

हवाई जहाज में बैठने से पहले शख्स ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, एयरलाइन को हो गया 14 लाख रुपये का नुकसान

26 फरवरी 2019

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

mukesh ambani bags top ten position in hurun list, godrej group smita krishna comes in women
Business Diary

दुनिया के शीर्ष अमीरों में शामिल हुए मुकेश अंबानी, गोदरेज समूह की स्मिता

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन और सबसे अमीर भारतीय उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी विश्व के शीर्ष-10 अमीरों की सूची में शामिल हो गए हैं।

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
pakistan bankers against imran government, asked them to stop terror funding
Business Diary

इमरान के खिलाफ हुए पाकिस्तानी बैंक, बोले- बंद करो आतंकवाद, वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल

23 फरवरी 2019

Sensex
Business Diary

पीओके में हवाई हमले के बाद 500 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी भी टूटा

26 फरवरी 2019

jet, go air and spicejet roll out new offer with cheaper prices
Business Diary

यात्रियों के लिए हवाई कंपनियों ने निकाला ऑफर, गर्मी की छुट्टियों में सस्ता होगा सफर

25 फरवरी 2019

india consumer market will become three fold in decade, china america will get competition
Business Diary

एक दशक में तीन गुना बढ़ जाएगा भारत का उपभोक्ता बाजार, चीन-अमेरिका को देगा टक्कर

26 फरवरी 2019

india 2019 general election to be costly affair in the whole world
Business Diary

अमेरिका से महंगा होगा 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव

23 फरवरी 2019

graveyard
Business Diary

कब्रिस्तान में इनकम टैक्स का छापा, खुदाई में निकला खजाना

8 फरवरी 2019

union budget 2019 farmers, unemployed will get salary while sitting in home
Business Diary

बजट 2019: लोगों को ऐसे घर बैठे मिलेगी तनख्वाह, दो दिन बाद होगा एलान

30 जनवरी 2019

Indian Railways cancelled 3 dozens train till holi
Business Diary

होली पर घर जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइये, रेलवे ने दिया तगड़ा झटका

9 फरवरी 2019

budget 2019 direct cash transfer in farmers bank account might be announced
Business Diary

बजट 2019: आखिरी बजट में किसानों के लिए खजाना खोलेगी मोदी सरकार

21 जनवरी 2019

Related Videos

क्रेडिट कार्ड से पेमेंट करना आपके भविष्य के लिए नुकसानदायक, देखिए रिपोर्ट

अगर आपकी सैलरी का बड़ा हिस्सा क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल पेमेंट करने में ही जा रहा है तो इस तरफ ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

20 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:08

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने वालों पर भारी पड़ सकता है वाहन बीमा

7 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:09

1 मार्च से बंद हो सकते हैं आधे ATM

6 फरवरी 2019

bank fraud 3:00

बैंक खाते से हुई है धोखाधड़ी, तो ऐसे वापस पाएं पैसे

3 जनवरी 2019

नेशनल न्यूज 1:46

जियो ने लॉंच किया हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर प्लान, मिल रहा है 100 फीसदी कैशबैक ऑफर

28 दिसंबर 2018

Related

airtel idea and vodafone soon to increase monthly recharge tariff
Business Diary

एयरटेल-आइडिया-वोडाफोन के ग्राहकों की बढ़ने वाली हैं मुश्किलें, महंगा होगा रिचार्ज

25 जनवरी 2019

railways recruitment 2019: indian railway will recruit 4 lakh people
Business Diary

रेलवे में निकलेंगे चार लाख नौकरियों के अवसर, 2 महीने में पूरा होगा प्रोसेस

23 जनवरी 2019

tata sky releases new channel packs before delhi highcourt judgement
Business Diary

आखिरकार झुका टाटा स्काई, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से पहले जारी किए नए चैनल पैक्स

30 जनवरी 2019

cable dth block access to many paid channels for these customers
Business Diary

टीवी ग्राहकों को लगा बड़ा झटका, केबल-डीटीएच कंपनियों ने बंद किये कई पेड चैनल्स

12 फरवरी 2019

Modi government planning to change financial year from 2020
Business Diary

2020 से बदल सकता है वित्त वर्ष, मोदी सरकार बदलने जा रही है 152 साल पुरानी परंपरा

22 जनवरी 2019

trai launches new tool for choosing channel packs
Business Diary

इस तरीके से चुनिए अपने पसंदीदा टीवी चैनल, ट्राई का टूल करेगा मदद

21 जनवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.