पत्रकार हत्याकांड: लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे तेज प्रताप को राहत, SC ने दी क्लीन चिट

Supreme Court disposed off the petition filed by wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, after CBI said that there is no involvement of Tej Pratap in Rajdeo Ranjan murder case. She had filed a petition alleging Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap was involved in her husband's murder case— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
सीतापुर के मिश्रिख इलाके में बुधवार देर रात श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बोलेरो, गन्ना लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में जा घुसी। हादसे में बोलेरो सवार पिता-पुत्री की मौत हो गई, जबकि आठ लोग घायल हुए हैं।
22 मार्च 2018