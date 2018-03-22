शहर चुनें

पत्रकार हत्याकांड: लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे तेज प्रताप को राहत, SC ने दी क्लीन चिट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 12:23 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे और पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव को बड़ी राहत मिली है। कोर्ट ने बिहार में पत्रकार राजदेव रंजन हत्याकांड मामले में तेज प्रताप यादव को क्लीन चिट दी है। उच्चतम न्यायलय ने यह कहते हुए इस केस को बंद कर दिया कि तेज प्रताप यादव के खिलाफ कोई आपराधिक कार्य सामने नहीं आया है। कोर्ट ने साफ कर दिया कि तेज प्रताप यादव की आरोपी जावेद और मोहम्मद कैफ के साथ फोटो का केस से कोई संबंध नहीं है। 
 


गौर हो पत्रकार राजीव रंजन की पत्नी आशा रंजन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल कर पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव और बिहार के बाहुबली नेता शहाबुद्दीन पर आरोप लगाया था। पत्रकार की पत्नी का आरोप है कि दोनों नेताओं ने आरोपियों को शरण दी थी। मामले में दोनों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करने की मांग की थी।   

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में यह भी जोड़ा कि अगर मामले में इनकी कोई आपराधिक भूमिका सामने आती है तो याचिकाकर्ता हाईकोर्ट जा सकता है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछली सुनवाई में सीबीआई से जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए समय मांगा था। सीबीआई ने उस फोटो की जांच की थी जहां तेज प्रताप आरोपी मोहम्मद कैफ और जावेद के साथ दिखाई दे रहे थे।

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल।
Lucknow

नई बोलेरो की पूजा कराने नैमिषारण्य गया था पूरा परिवार, लौटते समय हो गया ये दर्दनाक हादसा

सीतापुर के मिश्रिख इलाके में बुधवार देर रात श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बोलेरो, गन्ना लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में जा घुसी। हादसे में बोलेरो सवार पिता-पुत्री की मौत हो गई, जबकि आठ लोग घायल हुए हैं।

22 मार्च 2018

मोहन भागवत
Madhya Pradesh

मोहन भागवत बोले- राम मंदिर बनाना हमारा संकल्प, मौजूदा समय अनुकूल

22 मार्च 2018

तेजस्वी यादव

तेजस्वी बोले- बिहार में हिंसा भड़काने में BJP से ज्यादा दोषी हैं नीतीश

22 मार्च 2018

International Airport to be built in uttarakhand soon
Dehradun

यहां बनेगा उत्तराखंड का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा

22 मार्च 2018

woman who was operated upon in torch light was passed away last night
National

टॉर्च की रोशनी में अस्पताल के सफाईकर्मी ने किया था ऑपरेशन, अब महिला की मौत

22 मार्च 2018

delhi budget
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा में पेश हो रहा राजधानी का ग्रीन बजट, शिक्षा का बजट बढ़कर 53 हजार करोड़

22 मार्च 2018

prakash pant
Dehradun

गैरसैंण विधानसभा में सत्र का तीसरा दिन, सदन में पेश किया जाएगा आम बजट

22 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवादः कानपुर में पहली बार सबसे बड़े मंच पर होगी शहर के 'विकास की बात' 

22 मार्च 2018

11 people guilty of life imprisonment in Alimuddin Murder case Ramgarh
Jharkhand

अलीमुद्दीन हत्याकांड: भाजपा नेता समेत 11 को उम्रकैद, गोमांस होने के शक में की थी हत्या

21 मार्च 2018

jageshwar dham
Dehradun

81 करोड़ से संवरेंगे कुमाऊं के चार अति प्राचीन मंदिर 

22 मार्च 2018

VIDEO: RJD नेता का बार डांसर संग अश्लील डांस, नोट उड़ाकर की गंदी हरकत

बिहार के गया में आरजेडी नेता अरूण दादपुरी के अश्लील डांस का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में आरजेडी नेता एक बार डांसर के साथ अश्लील डांस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं वो इस दौरान लगातार डांसर पर नोटों की बरसात कर रहे हैं।

20 मार्च 2018

भागलपुर 1:29

VIDEO: बिहार के भागलपुर में भिड़े दो समुदाय, जमकर चले पत्थर और गोलियां

18 मार्च 2018

एक्सीडेंट 00:00:57

VIDEO: बिहार में पुल से नीचे गिरी बस, 14 की मौत

18 मार्च 2018

अररिया 1:42

VIDEO: अररिया में भारत विरोधी नारों के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई, दो दबोचे

16 मार्च 2018

योगी 3:31

यूपी-बिहार में उपचुनाव जारी, सीएम योगी ने दी राहुल गांधी को ये सलाह

11 मार्च 2018

supreme court
India News

SC-ST Act: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से बीजेपी के दलित सांसद परेशान, मंत्री से की मुलाकात

22 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court questioned the Centre about its decision to link Aadhaar with pensions
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से पूछा- NRI पेशनरों को कैसे करेंगे आधार से लिंक

22 मार्च 2018

Centre opposes PIL to debar convicted Politicians from holding imp position within political parties
India News

दागी नेताओं के पार्टी अध्यक्ष बनने पर रोक नहीं लगा सकता सुप्रीम कोर्ट: केंद्र सरकार

21 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card
India News

प्रेजेंटेशन से सरकार बताएगी कितना सुरक्षित है आधार डेटा, SC से मांगी इजाजत

21 मार्च 2018

highcourt will not get more than 50 rupees under RTI act said supreme court
India News

आरटीआई के लिए 50 रुपये से ज्यादा शुल्क नहीं वसूला जा सकेगा

21 मार्च 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया SC-ST एक्ट पर अहम फैसला, गिरफ्तारी से पहले DSP करेंगे जांच

20 मार्च 2018

