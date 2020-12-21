शहर चुनें
बिहार: तेजस्वी ने दिए फिर से चुनाव होने के संकेत, बोले- हमें हर चीज के लिए रहना होगा तैयार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 06:10 PM IST
तेजस्वी यादव
तेजस्वी यादव - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने सोमवार को बिहार में फिर से चुनाव होने के संकेत दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि है हमें हर चीज के लिए तैयार रहना होगा। तेजस्वी ने आगे कहा, इसमें कोई बड़ी बात नहीं होगी, अगर बिहार में फिर से चुनाव हो। हमें इसके लिए भी तैयार रहने की आवश्यकता है।
