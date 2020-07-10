बिहार में नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सली ढेर, हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

Four Naxals have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in Bagaha area of Pashchim Champaran district, Bihar. Arms & ammunition recovered: Lokaria Police, Bagaha— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020
