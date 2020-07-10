शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Four Naxals killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal Special Task Force in Pashchim Champaran Bihar

बिहार में नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सली ढेर, हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

एएनआई, पटना Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 09:33 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई है। इस मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सलियों की मौत हो गई। लोकरिया पुलिस ने कहा कि बिहार के पशिम चंपारण जिले के बगहा इलाके में सशस्त्र सीमा बल (एसएसबी) और स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (एसटीएफ) की संयुक्त टीम के साथ मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सली मारे गए हैं। हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद किए गए हैं।
विज्ञापन


 
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी सिर्फ Rs. 3,999 में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
naxals sashastra seema bal special task force

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Live Updates: विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर में ढेर, अखिलेश के बाद प्रियंका ने साधा निशाना

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे का अंत, एसटीएफ ने मार गिराया, जानिए आठ दिनों में कब क्या हुआ

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: विकास ने बताया कैसे प्रभात के साथ मिल कर सीओ के सिर में मारी थीं छह गोलियां

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

पूछताछ में बड़ा खुलासा, विकास को मिला सफेदपोशों और कारोबारियों का साथ, कई नामचीन लोग शामिल

10 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

अकाल मौत से बचने को महाकाल का सहारा, हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे हर दिन दो घंटे करता था पूजा-पाठ

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत के बाद जंगल में ठिकाने लगाई एके-47 और इंसास राइफल

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कौन है एमपी का वो बड़ा नेता जिसके संपर्क में था कुख्यात विकास दुबे...!

10 जुलाई 2020

अमर दुबे की पत्नी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: दो दिन पहले आई नवविवाहिता कैसे बनी दुर्दांत वारदात की साजिशकर्ता... पुलिस ने अमर की पत्नी को भेजा जेल

10 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का कबूलनामा, महाकाल की शरण में आने के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोया, बोला- मुझे किए पर अफसोस है

10 जुलाई 2020

पुराना लखनऊ
Uttar Pradesh

आज से यूपी में लॉकडाउन, जानिए क्या खुलेगा और क्या रहेगा बंद

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited