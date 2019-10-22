शहर चुनें

Four girls went missing from shelter home in Motihari, One found, search underway for rest three

बिहार: मोतीहारी के आश्रय गृह से चार लड़कियां गायब, एक बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मोतीहारी Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 08:59 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के मोतीहारी जिले में स्थित एक आश्रय गृह से चार लड़कियां गायब हो गई हैं। जिसमें से एक मिल गई है। वहीं बाकी की तीन लड़कियों को ढूंढने के लिए खोज जारी है।
girls missing shelter home
