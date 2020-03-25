शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Coronavirus in Bihar total number of cases rise to Four Admitted in NMCH Patna

Coronavirus: बिहार में मिला एक और मरीज, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या हुई चार

एएनआई, पटना Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 10:53 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस का कहर देश में तेजी से फैलता जा रहा है। अब तक देश में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 562 हो गई है, जबकि 11 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, बिहार में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर चार हो गई है। इसमें से एक मरीज की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। बुधवार को पटना के नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड अस्पताल में कोरोना का एक और पॉजिटिव मरीज मिला है।
नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज के नोडल अधिकारी अजय सिन्हा ने बताया कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति की उम्र 29 साल है और कुछ दिन पहले ही वह गुजरात के भावनगर से पटना लौटा था। प्रशासन उसकी यात्रा इतिहास की जांच कर रहा है।
 
coronavirus in bihar nmch hospital patna bihar news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

