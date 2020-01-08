शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan says People of Bihar want to see a BJP leader as Bihar CM

बिहार: पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने नीतीश पर उठाए सवाल, कहा-अब भाजपा का होना चाहिए सीएम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 02:26 PM IST
भाजपा विधान परिषद सदस्य संजय पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा विधान परिषद सदस्य संजय पासवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा विधान परिषद के सदस्य और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री संजय पासवान ने बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने राज्य में किसी भाजपा नेता के मुख्यमंत्री होने की बात कही है। उनका कहना है कि भाजपा अकेले चुनाव लड़ने में सक्षम है।
संजय पासवान ने कहा, 'बिहार के लोग भाजपा के नेता को राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर देखना चाहिए। भाजपा राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा मजबूत और सबसे सक्रिय पार्टी है। अंततः हम प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और सुशील मोदी जी के फैसले का पालन करेंगे लेकिन हम अपने दम पर चुनाव जीतने में सक्षम हैं।'
 


हालांकि एक निजी चैनल से बातचीत में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह साफ कह चुके हैं कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ही होंगे और उनके नेतृत्व में ही विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा। इसे लेकर किसी भी स्तर पर कोई दो राय नहीं है।
bjp mlc sanjay paswan nitish kumar amit shah
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

