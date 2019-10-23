शहर चुनें

बिहार: पटना कोर्ट से तीन कैदी फरार, फुलवारी शरीफ जेल से पेशी के लिए लाए गए थे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 05:29 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में बुधवार को सिविल कोर्ट से तीन कैदी फरार हो गए। उन्हें फुलवारी शरीफ जेल से एक मामले में सुनवाई के लिए सिविल कोर्ट लाया गया था। खबर है कि भागने से पहले तीनों आरोपियों ने पुलिस के जवानों के साथ मारपीट भी की। 
बताया जा रहा है कि तीनों चोरी के आरोप में जेल में थे। बुधवार को चोरी के केस की सुनवाई के दौरान तीनों आरोपियों की पेशी थी। 

#यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है। 
bihar news court news
