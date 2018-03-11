शहर चुनें

बिहारः समस्तीपुर में ट्रक और टेंपो की भिड़ंत, 8 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, समस्तीपुर Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 07:45 PM IST
Bihar: 8 killed after the auto-rickshaw hit by a truck in Samastipur's Mushrigharari
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले में रविवार को एक बड़ी दुर्घटना हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यहां एक ट्रक और टेंपो की भिड़ंत में 8 लोगों की मौत और करीब आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। यह दर्दनाक हादसा जिले के मुसरीघरारी थाने के रुदौली गांव के समीप हुई। हादसे का शिकार बने लोगों में चार महिलाएं और दो बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। घटना के बाद से गांव में मातम पसरा है। वहीं मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस दर्दनाक हादसे को अंजाम देने वाला आरोपी ट्रक ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया।
इस दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने 4-4 लाख रुपये अनुग्रह अनुदान देने का ऐलान किया है। इसके साथ ही सीएम ने घायलों को मुफ्त इलाज मुहैया कराने जाने की बात कही है। 





गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले 24 फरवरी को मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में स्कूल की इमारत में अनियंत्रित वाहन जा घुसा था। जिस दर्दनाक हादसे में 9 लोगों की जान गई और 24 लोग जख्मी हुए थे। मरने वालों में 7 स्कूली बच्चे भी शामिल थे। हादसे का शिकार बने छात्र स्कूल की छुट्टी के बाद अपने घर के लिए जा रहे थे। घटना मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के झपहा के धर्मपुर गांव की थी। 
