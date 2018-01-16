Download App
2018 इसुजु डी-मैक्स वी-क्रॉस भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 14.31 लाख से शुरू

ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched in India with new features
2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
इसुजु इंडिया ने सोमवार को अपने एसयूवी डी-मैक्स वी-क्रॉस का अपडेटेड वर्जन लांच किया है। दिल्ली में इस मॉडल की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 14.31 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है। कंपनी ने बयान में बताया कि वाहन के दोनों वैरिएंट की कीमत क्रमश: 14.31 लाख रुपये तथा 15.81 लाख रुपये है। 

कंपनी ने मॉडल के पहले वर्जन को मई 2016 में लांच किया था। कंपनी ने बताया कि उत्पाद को रोमांचक तथा बाजार की उम्मीदों के अनुकूल रखते हुए इसुजु ने 2018 संस्करण में नए फीचर्स जोड़े हैं। इंजन की बात करें तो इसमें कोई बदलाव ना करते हुए पहले जैसा ही रखा गया है।

इसमें 2.5 लीटर डीजल इंजन मिलता है जो 132 बीएचपी की पावर और 320 एनएम का टॉर्क जेनरेट करता है। यह फॉर व्हील ड्राइव कार है जिसमें 5-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स दिया गया है। सेफ्टी फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें एबीएस, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्टेबिलिटी कंट्रोल (ESC) और ट्रैक्शन कंट्रोल सिस्टम जैसे फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। कार अब बिलकुल नए रूबी रेड कलर स्कीम में भी मिलेगी। 
