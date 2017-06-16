आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

'आतंकवाद का समर्थन करने वाले देश को ऊंची कीमत चुकानी होगी'

amarujala.com, Presented By: मोहित

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:35 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
united nations Chief Warns Terrorist Sponsor States
संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरस ने चेताया कि आतंकवाद का समर्थन करने वाले किसी भी देश को अंतत: अधिक कीमत चुकानी होगी। साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस खतरे से संयुक्त रूप से निपटने के लिए पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के बीच सहयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अच्छी पहल की पेशकश की जाएगी। 
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव बुधवार को काबुल पहुंचे और अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी और देश के प्रमुख कार्यकारी अधिकारी अब्दुल्ला अब्दुल्ला के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक की। इसके बाद संवाददाताओं को अपने संबोधन में संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख ने कहा कि अफगान सरकार द्वारा आतंकवाद को सक्षम करने और वित्तपोषण में पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी के संबंधी दस्तावेजों और सबूतों पर बातचीत हुई। 

इन दस्तावेजों को विश्व संगठन द्वारा विचार किया जाना है। गुटेरस ने कहा कि ये सुरक्षा परिषद के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है। मेरा जहां तक मानना है कि विश्व संगठन आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में दोनों देशों के बीच सहयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अच्छा कदम उठाएगा। उन्होंने अस्ताना में शंधाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) सम्मेलन के इतर गनी और पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ मुलाकात कर चुके हैं। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

united nations un chief terrorist sponsor states pakistan More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अपने खानदान की शान हैं सलमान खान, केस के समय पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहा था परिवार

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Salman Khan reveals his family was in a financial crisis due to his court cases

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

दुनिया के रईस क्लब में भारतीयों का जलवा, एक और भारतीय ने मचाई धूम
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

रुस में रखा जाएगा हिसाब, किस टीनएजर ने बाली उमर में खोई 'वर्जिनिटी'!

Russia orders doctors to carry out 'virginity tests' on underage girls
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

दक्षिणी चीन सागर को लेकर बढ़ी तनातनी, तैनात किए रॉकेट लॉन्चर

Rocket launchers have been installed on Spratly Islands In south china sea
  • बुधवार, 17 मई 2017
  • +

मालाबार एक्सरसाइज से ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दूर रखने पर चीन ने की भारत की तारीफ

China welcomes reports of India rejecting Australia's request to join Malabar naval exercises
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

ग्लोबल साइबर अटैक के पीछे है नॉर्थ कोरिया, मिले ये सबूत!

Global ransomware attacks show signs of North Korea link
  • मंगलवार, 16 मई 2017
  • +

सीरियाई जेल में हर दिन मारकर जला दिए जाते हैं 50 लोग: US

Syria burning 50 bodies a day in prison crematorium after mass executions
  • मंगलवार, 16 मई 2017
  • +

श्रीलंका दौरे पर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, बौद्ध धर्मगुरुओं से भी करेंगे मुलाकात

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit, recieved by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • गुरुवार, 11 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस