'आतंकवाद का समर्थन करने वाले देश को ऊंची कीमत चुकानी होगी'
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:35 AM IST
संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरस ने चेताया कि आतंकवाद का समर्थन करने वाले किसी भी देश को अंतत: अधिक कीमत चुकानी होगी। साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस खतरे से संयुक्त रूप से निपटने के लिए पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के बीच सहयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अच्छी पहल की पेशकश की जाएगी।
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव बुधवार को काबुल पहुंचे और अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी और देश के प्रमुख कार्यकारी अधिकारी अब्दुल्ला अब्दुल्ला के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक की। इसके बाद संवाददाताओं को अपने संबोधन में संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख ने कहा कि अफगान सरकार द्वारा आतंकवाद को सक्षम करने और वित्तपोषण में पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी के संबंधी दस्तावेजों और सबूतों पर बातचीत हुई।
इन दस्तावेजों को विश्व संगठन द्वारा विचार किया जाना है। गुटेरस ने कहा कि ये सुरक्षा परिषद के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है। मेरा जहां तक मानना है कि विश्व संगठन आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में दोनों देशों के बीच सहयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अच्छा कदम उठाएगा। उन्होंने अस्ताना में शंधाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) सम्मेलन के इतर गनी और पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ मुलाकात कर चुके हैं।
