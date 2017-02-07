आपका शहर Close

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी उड़ान ने पूरी की अपनी यात्रा

एजेंसी/ वेलिंगटन

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:36 AM IST
World's longest flight touches down at Auckland airport in New Zealand
दुनिया की सबसे लंबी वाणिज्यिक फ्लाइट अपनी पहली यात्रा पूरी करती हुई सोमवार न्यूजीलैंड में उतरी। कतर एयरवेज की इस फ्लाइट ने दोहा से ऑकलैंड की 14535 किलोमीटर की यात्रा 16 घंटे और 23 मिनट में पूरी की। एयरलाइंस ने ट्वीट कर इस बाबत जानकारी दी। एयरलाइंस ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘हम आधिकारिक रूप से ऑकलैंड पहुंच गए हैं। 
फ्लाइट नंबर क्यूआर920 16 घंटे और 23 मिनट की यात्रा के बाद अपने निर्धारित समय से पांच मिनट पहले स्थानीय समयानुसार सुबह 7 बजकर 25 मिनट पर न्यूजीलैंड की धरती पर उतरी।’ इस दौरान लंबे रेंज की बोइंग 777-200एलआर ने अपनी मैराथन उड़ान में पांच देशों में 10 टाइम जोन पार किए। 

कतर एयरवेज की मुताबिक इस मैराथन फ्लाइट में चार पायलट और चालक दल के 15 सदस्य थे, जिन्हें करीब 1100 कप चाय और कॉफी पिलाई गई। इसके अलावा उड़ान के दौरान उन्हें 2000 कोल्ड ड्रिंक्स और 1036 प्लेट खाना भी परोसा गया। एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली से सैन फ्रांसिस्को की फ्लाइट दुनिया की सबसे लंबी उड़ान का दावा करती है लेकिन तकनीकी तौर पर जमीन से दोहा से ऑकलैंड की दूरी कहीं ज्यादा है। 
