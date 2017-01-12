आपका शहर Close

फ्रांस में बना दुनिया का पहला सोलर पैनल रोड, जानें क्या है खासियत

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:15 PM IST
World first solar panel road opens in Normandy village at france

सोलर रोड

फ्रांस ने नोर्मांडी गांव में सोलर पैनल रोड जनता के लिए खोल दिया है। उनका दावा है कि यह दूनिया का पहला सोलर पैनल रोड है।
तोरवरे-एयू-पर्चे (Tourouvre-au-Perche)गांव के तकरीबन एक किमी (o.6माइल) में 2800 स्क्वायर किमी में बिजली पैदा करने वाले पैनलों को जो़ड़ दिया गया है। इसका उद्घाटन गुरुवार को वहां के पारिस्थितिक मंत्री सेजोनील रॉयल ने किया।


इस रोड की कीमत 5 मिलियन यूरो बताई जा रही है। इसे एक दिन में दो हजार मोटर यात्रियों ने दो साल तक टेस्ट करने के बाद प्रयोग में लाया। यह 34 सौ ग्रामीणों के गांव के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली सप्लाई देने में भी सझम बताया जा रहा है।

 
नीडरलैंड में साइकिल पाथ खुला था
