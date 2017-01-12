बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्रांस में बना दुनिया का पहला सोलर पैनल रोड, जानें क्या है खासियत
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:15 PM IST
सोलर रोड
फ्रांस ने नोर्मांडी गांव में सोलर पैनल रोड जनता के लिए खोल दिया है। उनका दावा है कि यह दूनिया का पहला सोलर पैनल रोड है।
तोरवरे-एयू-पर्चे (Tourouvre-au-Perche)गांव के तकरीबन एक किमी (o.6माइल) में 2800 स्क्वायर किमी में बिजली पैदा करने वाले पैनलों को जो़ड़ दिया गया है। इसका उद्घाटन गुरुवार को वहां के पारिस्थितिक मंत्री सेजोनील रॉयल ने किया।
इस रोड की कीमत 5 मिलियन यूरो बताई जा रही है। इसे एक दिन में दो हजार मोटर यात्रियों ने दो साल तक टेस्ट करने के बाद प्रयोग में लाया। यह 34 सौ ग्रामीणों के गांव के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली सप्लाई देने में भी सझम बताया जा रहा है।
नीडरलैंड में साइकिल पाथ खुला था
बताते चलें कि साल 2014 में नीदरलैंड के क्रोमिनी में सोलर पॉवर साइकिल पाथ खोला था। पेश आने वाली कई समस्याओं के बावजूद वहां तीन हजार किलो वाट उर्जा का उत्पादन हुआ। बताया जा रहा है कि यह एक सामान्य परिवार के लिए एक साल तक के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली देने में सझम है।
इससे पहले सोलर पावर रोड जिसे 'वाटवे' के नाम से जाना जाता है को आरडी5 रोड के लिए खोल दिया गया। इस पैनल को फ्रांस के फोर पार्क क्रॉस पर चेक किया गया।
