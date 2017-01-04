आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जब मछुआरे को 55 किलोमीटर तक खींचकर ले गई मछली

{"_id":"586cbe614f1c1b0052159e69","slug":"when-fish-takes-fishermen-55-kms-into-the-sea","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b 55 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
When Fish takes fishermen 55 kms into the sea

मछुअारा

अबतक आपने मछुआरे को मछली पकड़ते सुना होगा,लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक मछली के ही मछुआरे को पकड़ने की घटना सामने आयी है। मछुआरा समुद्र के पास बैठकर मछली पकड़ रहा था तभी मछली ने उसे पकड़ लिया। फिर घंटों उसे पानी में ही रहना पड़ा।
पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक मछुआरे के साथ यह घटना सामने आयी है। अचानक 'मार्लिन' नाम की मछली ने उसे पानी में खींचा और फिर शख्स को 6 घंटे तक अपनी जान बचाने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

सूत्रों के अनुसार शख्स की उम्र 20 से 25 साल के बीच बताई जा रही है। बचावकर्मियों ने बताया कि पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के समुद्र में अकेले यह शख्स मछलियां पकड़ रहा था। 
आगे पढ़ें

मर्लिन का वजन 400 किलोग्राम से ज्यादा होता है
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fishermen sydney australia

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्‍त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
flop heroines after doing bold scenes
{"_id":"586cb8544f1c1bdd69158a92","slug":"spectacular-catch-by-haidee-birkett-in-big-bash-league","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0948\u091a, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Spectacular Catch By Haidee Birkett In Big Bash League
{"_id":"586cae704f1c1b0052159e2b","slug":"promising-bollywood-debutante-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Promising Bollywood debutante of 2017
{"_id":"586ca8d74f1c1ba709159c4d","slug":"dangal-is-tax-free-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

अब दिल्ली में टैक्स फ्री हुई 'दंगल', आमिर का जलवा बरकरार

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
dangal is tax free in delhi
{"_id":"586ca3b04f1c1ba378159c1e","slug":"home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}

बदलते मौसम की वजह से होता है सिर में दर्द, ये नुस्खे हैं कारगर

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
home remedy to get rid of headache

जबर ख़बर

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

सपा का 'दंगल'

तीन घंटे मंथन करते रहे मुलायम-अख‌िलेश, रामगोपाल बोले-अब सुलह नहीं

samajwadi feud latest update

Most Read

{"_id":"58683a8b4f1c1b425ceed8cd","slug":"will-have-to-leave-the-indian-citizenship-if-married-in-nepal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

नेपाल में विवाह किया तो छोड़नी होगी भारतीय नागरिकता

will have to leave the Indian citizenship if married in nepal
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586869984f1c1b425ceed8db","slug":"istanbul-s-governor-says-at-least-35-killed-in-terror-attack-at-nightclub","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940: \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, 2 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 39 \u092e\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

तुर्की: नाइट क्लब पर हमला, 2 भारतीयों समेत 39 मरे

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 killed in terror attack at nightclub
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b8ada4f1c1ba378158f39","slug":"finland-to-give-40k-to-unemployed-youth-per-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0928\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

बेरोजगारों को 40 हजार रुपये मासिक भत्ता देगा फिनलैंड 

Finland to give 40K to unemployed youth per month
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864459a4f1c1b445ceebb35","slug":"afghanistan-woman-beheaded-for-going-out-in-city-without-her-husband","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0908, \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

पति के बिना अकेले बाजार गई, तो सिर कलम कर दिया 

Afghanistan: Woman beheaded  'for going out in city without her husband'
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586984594f1c1b3f7aeebe83","slug":"nigeria-terror-attack-ten-year-old-child-used-as-suicide-bomber","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

आतंकियों ने दस साल की बच्ची को बनाया सुसाइड बॉम्बर

Nigeria terror attack: ten year old child used as suicide bomber
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586c21b24f1c1b1c7e15984d","slug":"istanbul-attack-suspected-gunman-selfi-video","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

इस्तांबुल हमला: संदिग्ध हमलावर का सेल्फी वीडियो आया सामने

istanbul attack: suspected Gunman Selfi video
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

﻿