जब मछुआरे को 55 किलोमीटर तक खींचकर ले गई मछली
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:50 PM IST
मछुअारा
अबतक आपने मछुआरे को मछली पकड़ते सुना होगा,लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक मछली के ही मछुआरे को पकड़ने की घटना सामने आयी है। मछुआरा समुद्र के पास बैठकर मछली पकड़ रहा था तभी मछली ने उसे पकड़ लिया। फिर घंटों उसे पानी में ही रहना पड़ा।
पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक मछुआरे के साथ यह घटना सामने आयी है। अचानक 'मार्लिन' नाम की मछली ने उसे पानी में खींचा और फिर शख्स को 6 घंटे तक अपनी जान बचाने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
सूत्रों के अनुसार शख्स की उम्र 20 से 25 साल के बीच बताई जा रही है। बचावकर्मियों ने बताया कि पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के समुद्र में अकेले यह शख्स मछलियां पकड़ रहा था।
मर्लिन का वजन 400 किलोग्राम से ज्यादा होता है
तभी उसके कांटे में मर्लिन मछली फंस गई। इस मछली का वजन 400 किलोग्राम से भी ज्यादा होता है। मछली ने जैसे ही इस शख्स को खींचा वह अपनी नाव से पानी में जा गिरा और फिर छह घंटे तक पानी में रहा।
इसके बाद मछली उसे ऐसी जगह ले गई जहां शार्क होते हैं। अचानक एक मछुआरे की नजर खाली नाव पर पड़ी और उसने खतरे को भांपकर अधिकारियों को सूचना दी।
ऐक्समाउथ नाम के स्वयंसेवी मरीन रेसक्यू ग्रुप के कमांडर रस्टी ऐलिस ने बताया कि यह शख्स बेहद भाग्यशाली था कि ऐसे खतरनाक इलाके से भी बच निकला। घायल मछुआरे का इलाज चल रहा है।
