बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया: हेयर सिंड्रोम से जूझ रही 7 साल की बच्ची, नहीं संवरते हैं इसके बाल
{"_id":"599bfd634f1c1b675e8b4b31","slug":"uncombable-hair-of-7-year-old-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0940 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 03:19 PM IST
शिलाह यिन
PC: Social Media
आम तौर पर लोग अपने बाल संवारने के लिए क्या-क्या नहीं करते हैं ? कोई अपने बालों को संवारने के लिए तेल लगाता है तो कोई हेयर जेल और हेयर क्रीम का इस्तेमाल करता है लेकिन, तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद ये लड़की अपना बाल संवार नहीं पाती है। आप यह जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे कि केवल वो ही नही बल्कि कोई भी शख्स इसके बाल संवार नहीं सकता है। जी हां!
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
के
मेलबर्न
में रहने वाली शिलाह यिन लाख कोशिशों के अपने
बालों
को संवार नहीं पाती है।
अनकॉम्बिकल हेयर सिंड्रोम नाम की बीमारी
खबरों के मुताबिक सात साल की शिलाह यिन अनकॉम्बिकल हेयर सिंड्रोम नाम की बीमारी से जूझ रही हैं। शिलाह यिन दुनिया के उन 100 लोगों में से एक हैं, जिनके बाल हमेशा ही खडे़ और अजीबों-गरीब रूप में दिखते हैं। शिलाह के परिजनों ने बताया कि यिन को यह परेशानी बचपन से नहीं थी। बचपन में शिलाह के बालों में स्ट्रॉबेरी के कलर का चकत्ता था। बाद में धीरे-धीरे उसके बाल स्ट्रेट निकलने लगे और हमेशा ही खडे़ रहने लगे।
अपने अनोखे बालों से प्यार करती है शिलाह
शुरुआत में शिलाह को अपने बालों को लेकर काफी असहजता महसूस होती थी, लेकिन बाद में पैरेंट्स के द्वारा समझाए जाने पर शिलाह अपने अनोखे बालों को पसंद करने लगी। अब शिलाह अपने अनोखे बालों से प्यार करती है। शिलाह की मां केलेस्टी कैल्वर्ट लिन ने बताया कि ऐसा इसलिए हो सका क्योंकि उसके परिवार और दोस्तों की ओर से लगातार उसे सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिली।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599bf54f4f1c1b675e8b4a7f","slug":"shah-rukh-kajol-cute-son-from-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham-is-now-a-hottie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e', \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf1da4f1c1b60338b4e90","slug":"triple-talaq-by-kamal-amrohi-to-meena-kumari-ruined-her-life-triple-talaq-supreme-court-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd68a4f1c1b946e8b49d3","slug":"telugu-superstar-allu-arjun-unknown-facts-fees-and-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd2274f1c1b91788b49b5","slug":"these-are-the-best-dance-exercise-trends-which-easily-beat-going-to-the-gym","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0932\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599b6dac4f1c1b79098b4b50","slug":"saudi-man-divorces-to-wife-on-going-ahead","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599be68c4f1c1bc8528b4917","slug":"syria-many-civilians-dead-on-monday-in-us-led-strikes-on-raqa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e: ISIS \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 42 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599656a44f1c1be5338b473f","slug":"japan-support-india-on-doklam-says-no-one-should-try-to-change-status-quo-by-force","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0921\u094b\u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a: \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599926cc4f1c1bea5b8b4732","slug":"israeli-authorities-says-israel-will-never-support-pakistan-on-kashmir-issue","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599af5184f1c1b7d798b469a","slug":"american-warships-included-in-the-destruction-of-hiroshima-found-after-72-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"72 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0936\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599590f64f1c1b07638b4704","slug":"nepal-once-again-anger-against-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!