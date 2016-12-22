आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तुर्की का दावा, रूसी राजदूत की हत्या के पीछे मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन

{"_id":"585b03484f1c1b3e4de39404","slug":"turkey-claims-islamic-preacher-gulen-behind-the-murder-of-the-russian-ambassador","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092b\u0924\u0939\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

एजेंसी/ इस्तांबुल

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:03 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Turkey claims, Islamic preacher Gulen behind the murder of the Russian ambassador
तुर्की अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि रूसी राजदूत एंड्री कार्लोव की हत्या का मास्टरमाइंड मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन है। कार्लोव की हत्या करने वाला जुलाई में नाकाम तख्तापलट में भी शामिल था। लेकिन क्रेमलिन ने नतीजे पर पहुंचने के लिए चेतावनी दी है।
सोमवार को एंड्री कार्लोव की हत्या ने रूस को चौंका दिया है और क्रेमलिन से प्रतिशोध की चेतावनी दी गई। लेकिन दोनों पक्ष इस हत्या के बाद भी सीरिया विवाद पर सहयोग बढ़ाने को राजी हैं। तुर्किश पुलिस 22 वर्षीय मेवलुट मर्ट अल्टिनटास ने अंकारा में एक आर्ट गैलरी में कोर्लोव को नौ गोलियां मारी।

बाद में एक पुलिसकर्मी ने मेवलुट को मार गिराया। तुर्किश सरकार समर्थित प्रेस के हवाले से लगातार कहा जा रहा है कि इस हत्या के पीछे अमेरिका में रह रहे इस्लामिक धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन का हाथ है। गुलेन ने जुलाई में तख्तापलट की कोशिश की थी और इस हत्या का व्यूह भी उसी ने रचा था।

तुर्की के विदेश मंत्री मेवलुट कावुसोगलु ने मंगलवार को अमेरिकी समकक्ष जॉन कैरी को फोन कर बताया कि अंकारा को विश्वास है कि इस हत्या में गुलेन का हाथ है। गुलेन 1999 से अमेरिका में निर्वासन में रह रहा है। हालांकि गुलेन ने इस हत्या की घोर निंदा की है। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

diplomat kremlin fethullah gulen mevlut cavusoglu More ...
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585bb6674f1c1b774fe3b37a","slug":"salman-khan-may-be-decide-his-heroine-for-dabangg-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

शाहरुख खान की 'पत्नी' बनेंगी सलमान की हीरोइन...

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
salman khan may be decide his heroine for dabangg 3
{"_id":"585afeef4f1c1b3e4de393fe","slug":"aamir-khan-like-dangal-game-very-much","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u2018\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932\u2019 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Aamir khan like 'dangal game' very much
{"_id":"585b86564f1c1b3e4de395ef","slug":"how-to-increase-your-height-in-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
how to increase your height in home
{"_id":"585b80594f1c1b8e03e3aacc","slug":"son-works-in-google-seattle-father-is-still-a-labour-by-choice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0922\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

बाप ने बोरियां ढोकर बेटे को पहुंचाया गूगल तक, पढ़िए इनकी सफलता की कहानी

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Son works in google Seattle father is still a labour by choice
{"_id":"585b84a64f1c1b8e03e3aae4","slug":"doctors-use-fish-scales-to-treat-woman-s-burned-body-and-the-result-is-amazing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}

Viral Video: जली हुई लड़की को लगा दी मछली की चमड़ी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Doctors Use Fish Scales To Treat Woman’s Burned Body And The Result Is Amazing

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Read

{"_id":"585b03484f1c1b3e4de39404","slug":"turkey-claims-islamic-preacher-gulen-behind-the-murder-of-the-russian-ambassador","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092b\u0924\u0939\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

तुर्की का दावा, रूसी राजदूत की हत्या के पीछे मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन

Turkey claims, Islamic preacher Gulen behind the murder of the Russian ambassador
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5858503e4f1c1b1864e39b15","slug":"isis-offers-usd-1-million-for-murder-of-kurdish-woman","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

इस कुर्दिश महिला से डरा आईएस, हत्या के लिए 10 लाख डॉलर के इनाम की घोषणा

ISIS offers USD 1 million for murder of Kurdish woman
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5859f1674f1c1b4218e398be","slug":"many-died-and-injured-during-mexico-fireworks-market-blast","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, 29 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

मेक्सिको: पटाखा बाज़ार में धमाके, 29 की मौत

many died and injured during mexico fireworks market blast
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857036a4f1c1be20ac06655","slug":"is-attack-on-outside-army-camp-in-yemen-52-killed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, 52 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

यमन में सेना कैंप के बाहर आईएस का हमला, 52 सैनिकों की मौत

IS Attack on outside army camp in YEMEN, 52 killed
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5854fe044f1c1b676f64d294","slug":"3-soldiers-killed-48-wounded-in-car-bomb-blast","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940: \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, 13 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 48 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

तुर्की: केजेरी में बड़ा बम ब्लास्ट, 13 सैनिकों की मौत 48 घायल

3 soldiers killed, 48 wounded in car bomb blast
  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585709a14f1c1b8261c064af","slug":"venezuela-delays-scrapping-100-bolivar-notes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

वेनेजुएला में नोटबंदी के खिलाफ भारी विरोध-प्रदर्शन, सरकार ने टाला फैसला

Venezuela delays scrapping 100 bolivar notes
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿