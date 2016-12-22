बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तुर्की का दावा, रूसी राजदूत की हत्या के पीछे मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन
{"_id":"585b03484f1c1b3e4de39404","slug":"turkey-claims-islamic-preacher-gulen-behind-the-murder-of-the-russian-ambassador","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092b\u0924\u0939\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:03 AM IST
तुर्की अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि रूसी राजदूत एंड्री कार्लोव की हत्या का मास्टरमाइंड मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन है। कार्लोव की हत्या करने वाला जुलाई में नाकाम तख्तापलट में भी शामिल था। लेकिन क्रेमलिन ने नतीजे पर पहुंचने के लिए चेतावनी दी है।
सोमवार को एंड्री कार्लोव की हत्या ने रूस को चौंका दिया है और क्रेमलिन से प्रतिशोध की चेतावनी दी गई। लेकिन दोनों पक्ष इस हत्या के बाद भी सीरिया विवाद पर सहयोग बढ़ाने को राजी हैं। तुर्किश पुलिस 22 वर्षीय मेवलुट मर्ट अल्टिनटास ने अंकारा में एक आर्ट गैलरी में कोर्लोव को नौ गोलियां मारी।
बाद में एक पुलिसकर्मी ने मेवलुट को मार गिराया। तुर्किश सरकार समर्थित प्रेस के हवाले से लगातार कहा जा रहा है कि इस हत्या के पीछे अमेरिका में रह रहे इस्लामिक धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन का हाथ है। गुलेन ने जुलाई में तख्तापलट की कोशिश की थी और इस हत्या का व्यूह भी उसी ने रचा था।
तुर्की के विदेश मंत्री मेवलुट कावुसोगलु ने मंगलवार को अमेरिकी समकक्ष जॉन कैरी को फोन कर बताया कि अंकारा को विश्वास है कि इस हत्या में गुलेन का हाथ है। गुलेन 1999 से अमेरिका में निर्वासन में रह रहा है। हालांकि गुलेन ने इस हत्या की घोर निंदा की है।
