आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सीरिया में बम धमाका, 40 की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:01 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Syria Bomb blast kills 40
सीरिया में हुए एक कार बम धमाके में कम से कम 40 लोग मारे गए हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक यह बम धमाका तुर्की की सीमा के नजदीक सीरियाई शहर अजाज में हुआ है। हाल के दिनों में कथित इस्लामिक स्टेट ने अजाज शहर को निशाना बनाया है।
यह बम धमाका ऐसे वक्त में हुआ है जब रूस और तुर्की की पहल पर सीरिया में संघर्षविराम चल रहा है।हिंसा की कुछ वारदातों के बावजूद आम तौर पर यह संघर्षविराम लागू है। अभी तक यह साफ नहीं हुआ है कि आज के हमले के पीछे कौन लोग हैं ।

कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक़ इस धमाके में मारे जाने वालों की तदाद 50 तक हो सकती है और कई घायल भी हो सकते हैं। सीरिया के इस इलाके में दूसरी जगहों से पलायन करके लोग अजाज में कर रह रहे हैं। इस्लामिक स्टेट ने कई बार इस शहर को अपने कब्जे में लेने की कोशिश की है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

syria bomb blast isis syria

स्पॉटलाइट

ये है अख‌िलेश-मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election

अंतिम संस्कार में सड़कों पर झूमीं 50 पोल डांसर

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Pole dance in Cremation ceremony of taiwan leader, Video gets Viral

तैमूर को 'टाइगर पटौदी' की तरह बनाना चाहती हैं मां करीना

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kareena want that taimur will be a cricketer in future

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ ने ओमपुरी की याद में लिखा भावुक खत...

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan wrote letter to om puri

इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gulshan Devaiah stuck in Instanbul due to snowstorm

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Read

नेपाल में विवाह किया तो छोड़नी होगी भारतीय नागरिकता

will have to leave the Indian citizenship if married in nepal
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सीरिया, यूक्रेन के बाद रूस की नजर अफगानिस्तान पर टिकी

Why is Russia so interested in Afghanistan?
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तुर्की: नाइट क्लब पर हमला, 2 भारतीयों समेत 39 मरे

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 killed in terror attack at nightclub
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नेपाल में संविधान संशोधन बिल के विरोध में बड़े पैमाने पर प्रदर्शन

Nepal: Massive protest against Constitution amendment bill
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आतंकियों ने दस साल की बच्ची को बनाया सुसाइड बॉम्बर

Nigeria terror attack: ten year old child used as suicide bomber
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बेरोजगारों को 40 हजार रुपये मासिक भत्ता देगा फिनलैंड 

Finland to give 40K to unemployed youth per month
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿