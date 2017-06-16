आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

काबुल की शिया मस्जिद में फिदायीन हमला, 6 मरे, कई घायल

एजेंसी/ काबुल 

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:03 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Suicide bomber strikes outside Shia mosque in Afghan capital
रमजान के महीने के आखिरी असरे में शिया मस्जिद को निशाना बनाया गया। अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी में हुए इस फिदायीन हमले में छह नमाजियों की मौत हो गई जबकि कई अन्य घायल हो गए। 
सुरक्षा कर्मियों की तैनाती के बावजूद पश्चिमी काबुल में अल जहरा मस्जिद को आतंकियों ने निशाना बनाया। 

सुरक्षा अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी तक किसी संगठन ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। इससे पहले भी अल जहरा मस्जिद पर आतंकी हमला कर चुके हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kabul afghanistan asia world More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अपने खानदान की शान हैं सलमान खान, केस के समय पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहा था परिवार

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Salman Khan reveals his family was in a financial crisis due to his court cases

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

दुनिया के रईस क्लब में भारतीयों का जलवा, एक और भारतीय ने मचाई धूम
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

खूंखार आतंकी संगठन ISIS का सरगना बगदादी मारा गया!

Syrian state television report, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in air strike in Syria
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सिगरेट पीने को लेकर कोर्ट ने जारी किया टाइम टेबल

judge gives couple strict timetable for smoking
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

SCO समिट: आतंकवाद पर PM मोदी के निशाने पर रहा पाक, शरीफ ने सुनाया दुखड़ा

PM modi says SCO summit will play effective role against terrorism in khazastan   
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

सऊदी ने जारी की 'टेरर लिस्ट', बोला- कतर के हैं आतंकियों से रिश्ते

Saudi Arab issues a list of terrorism and blamed it linked to Qatar 
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

सऊदी को ISIS की धमकी, कहा- ईरान के बाद अब तुम्हारी बारी 

ISIS Video Threatens Attacks In Saudi Arabia
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

ईराक की राजधानी बगदाद में आत्मघाती हमला, 20 लोगों की मौत

suicide bomber kills eleven at the market of Iraq's capital Baghdad
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस