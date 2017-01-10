आपका शहर Close

श्रीलंका ने पलटा 26 साल पुराना आदेश, सूट और टाई को ड्रेस कोड से हटाया

एजेंसी/कोलंबो

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 04:43 AM IST
Sri Lanka turned 26-year-old order, suit and tie removed from dress code
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति मैत्रीपाला सिरीसेना ने सोमवार को 26 साल पुराने आदेश को उलट दिया, जिसके तहत शीर्ष नौकरशाहों को सूट और टाई पहनना आवश्यक था। उनका कहना है कि वे अब उसके बजाय ज्यादा आरामदायक कपड़ों का चयन कर सकते हैं। 1991 के फैसले के अनुसार अधिकारियों को उष्णकटिबंधीय देश में सूट और टाई पहनना अनिवार्य बना दिया गया था, जिससे वे असहज महसूस करते थे।
कोलंबो में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में इस बाबत घोषणा करते हुए सिरीसेना ने कहा, ‘हमें हमारे मौसम और जलवायु के अनुसार कपड़े अवश्य पहनने चाहिए। यही कारण है कि मैंने कहा है कि अधिकारियों को लंबे समय तक सूट पहनने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब से सूट और टाई पहनने को लेकर कोई बाध्यता नहीं है।’

श्रीलंका के नागरिक सेवा में देश के ब्रिटिश औपनिवेशिक शासकों से परंपराओं को अपनाया गया था। ब्रिटिश शासकों ने 1815 और 1948 तक इस द्वीपीय देश पर शासन किया था। वहीं, नौकरशाहों के विपरीत श्रीलंका के पुरुष राजनेता पारंपरिक तौर पर अपने राष्ट्रीय देश पहनते आ रहे हैं।
Write a Comment

