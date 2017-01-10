बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीलंका ने पलटा 26 साल पुराना आदेश, सूट और टाई को ड्रेस कोड से हटाया
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति मैत्रीपाला सिरीसेना ने सोमवार को 26 साल पुराने आदेश को उलट दिया, जिसके तहत शीर्ष नौकरशाहों को सूट और टाई पहनना आवश्यक था। उनका कहना है कि वे अब उसके बजाय ज्यादा आरामदायक कपड़ों का चयन कर सकते हैं। 1991 के फैसले के अनुसार अधिकारियों को उष्णकटिबंधीय देश में सूट और टाई पहनना अनिवार्य बना दिया गया था, जिससे वे असहज महसूस करते थे।
कोलंबो में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में इस बाबत घोषणा करते हुए सिरीसेना ने कहा, ‘हमें हमारे मौसम और जलवायु के अनुसार कपड़े अवश्य पहनने चाहिए। यही कारण है कि मैंने कहा है कि अधिकारियों को लंबे समय तक सूट पहनने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब से सूट और टाई पहनने को लेकर कोई बाध्यता नहीं है।’
श्रीलंका के नागरिक सेवा में देश के ब्रिटिश औपनिवेशिक शासकों से परंपराओं को अपनाया गया था। ब्रिटिश शासकों ने 1815 और 1948 तक इस द्वीपीय देश पर शासन किया था। वहीं, नौकरशाहों के विपरीत श्रीलंका के पुरुष राजनेता पारंपरिक तौर पर अपने राष्ट्रीय देश पहनते आ रहे हैं।
