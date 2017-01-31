बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक प्रिंस जिसने कराई बाजों को प्लेन की सैर
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:16 PM IST
eagle
सऊदी अरब के राजकुमार की इन दिनों एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही है। तस्वीर में राजकुमार एक विमान में बैठे हुए हैं और उनके साथ ढेर सारे बाज भी हैं। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि राजकुमार ने सभी बाजों के लिए विमान में सीटें बुक कराई थीं।
बताया जा रहा है कि तस्वीर कतर एयरवेज की है। इसे विमान के कैप्टन ने शेयर की है। अन्य यात्री जैसे ही विमान में बैठने के लिए अंदर आए सब हैरान हो गए। एक यात्री ने कहा कि यह नया अनुभव था। इस तरह के यात्रियों के साथ हवा में उड़ने का आनंद ही कुछ और था।
डेली मेल की खबर के मुताबिक, कुल 80 बाज थे। बाजों को शांत रखने के लिए उन्हें हूड्स पहनाया गया था, जो सिर से लेकर आंखों को कवर कर रहा था। बता दें कि खाड़ी देशों में बाजों को इंसानों जैसा सम्मान दिया जाता है। विमान से लेकर रेस्टोरेंट में बाजों से किसी तरह का भेदभाव न हो इसके लिए बाकायदा कानून भी पारित किए गए हैं। कतर में तो बाज के नाम से पासपोर्ट भी जारी होता है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5890652b4f1c1b313de81b06","slug":"fashion-tips-that-every-man-should-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"589056f14f1c1b981de80df7","slug":"shahid-afridi-plans-to-turn-freelance-cricketer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589064c14f1c1b8a17e81523","slug":"shocking-this-heroine-was-raped-at-14-and-again-in-1998","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, '7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"589076ec4f1c1b981de80f72","slug":"twinkle-khanna-also-said-bad-words-for-aksay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"589059d04f1c1b313de81a7f","slug":"nigerian-man-with-130-wives-dies-aged-93","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"203 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588d28264f1c1b1335cf3be2","slug":"francois-hollande-says-european-countries-took-strict-decision-against-trump","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936: \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588eb98e4f1c1b8a17e80534","slug":"five-dead-in-shooting-at-mosque-in-quebec","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e\u0903 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 5 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588fb5714f1c1bd97ee80159","slug":"iraq-parliament-votes-in-favour-of-travel-ban-on-america","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"58891d534f1c1b3e0fcf4d84","slug":"michael-jackson-was-murdered-claims-daughter-paris","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top