सऊदी गठबंधन के हवाई हमलों ने यमन में मचाई भारी तबाही
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:11 AM IST
सऊदी अरब की अगुआई वाले गठबंधन ने यमन की राजधानी पर शनिवार को दो हवाई हमले किए। राजधानी के जिस क्षेत्र पर हमले किए गए वहां विद्रोहियों ने कब्जा जमा रखा है।
यह हमले सना में रक्षा मंत्रालय पर किए गए और दो हमलों के बाद भी सना के ऊपर युद्धक विमान को स्थानीय लोगों ने देखा। हालांकि हुती विद्रोहियों की समाचार एजेंसी अल-मसीरा ने इस हमले में किसी के हताहत नहीं होने की बात कही है, लेकिन सऊदी गठबंधन के इस हमले से रक्षा मंत्रालय को भारी नुकसान हुआ है।
यह ताजा हमला सऊदी अरब और हुती विद्रोहियों का समर्थन करने वाले ईरान के बीच बढ़ रहे तनाव के बीच हुआ है। हुती विद्रोहियों ने इस सप्ताह की शुरूआत में ही यमन सीमाओं को बंद कर दिया था। इसके बाद सऊदी अरब ने हमले की चेतावनी दी थी।
