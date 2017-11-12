Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

सऊदी गठबंधन के हवाई हमलों ने यमन में मचाई भारी तबाही

एजेंसी, सना

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:11 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Saudi-Led Coalition Admits Attack on Yemen's capital
 सऊदी अरब की अगुआई वाले गठबंधन ने यमन की राजधानी पर शनिवार को दो हवाई हमले किए। राजधानी के जिस क्षेत्र पर हमले किए गए वहां विद्रोहियों ने कब्जा जमा रखा है। 
यह हमले सना में रक्षा मंत्रालय पर किए गए और दो हमलों के बाद भी सना के ऊपर युद्धक विमान को स्थानीय लोगों ने देखा। हालांकि हुती विद्रोहियों की समाचार एजेंसी अल-मसीरा ने इस हमले में किसी के हताहत नहीं होने की बात कही है, लेकिन सऊदी गठबंधन के इस हमले से रक्षा मंत्रालय को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। 

यह ताजा हमला सऊदी अरब और हुती विद्रोहियों का समर्थन करने वाले ईरान के बीच बढ़ रहे तनाव के बीच हुआ है। हुती विद्रोहियों ने इस सप्ताह की शुरूआत में ही यमन सीमाओं को बंद कर दिया था। इसके बाद सऊदी अरब ने हमले की चेतावनी दी थी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

yemen saudi arabia coalition

स्पॉटलाइट

'पद्मावती' की स्क्रीनिंग के लिए राजी हुए निर्माता, लेकिन रख दी एक शर्त

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Padmavati Producers Ready To Screen Film After Censor Board Gives Approval

पितृदोष होने के कारण जीवन में आती हैं ये 5 तरह की परेशानियां

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
know about pitra dosh and its effects

Bigg Boss 11: शर्त लगा लीजिये, इन पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स में से ही कोई एक जीतेगा शो

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
These Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Will Be In Top Five

बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट ने कहा- 'शरीर में कभी-कभी आती है आत्मा', शादी के 12 साल बाद बनी थीं मां

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss contestant mehjabi siddiqui pesonal photo viral

बिग बॉस का चौंकाने वाला फैसला, अब दो नहीं एक कंटेस्टेंट होगा आउट, जान लीजिये वजह

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Know Which Contestant Will Get Out Of Bigg Boss 11 In Sixth Week Weekend Ka Vaar

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Read

अमेरिका पर भड़का उत्तर कोरिया, बोला- ट्रंप का एशिया दौरा 'जंग की आग भड़काने वाला'

North Korea has claimed Donald Trump begged for a nuclear war
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

फेसबुक पोस्ट को लेकर बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं के 30 घरों में लगाई आग, पुलिस की गोलीबारी में 1 की मौत

Mob set fire to 30 Hindu homes in Bangladesh over Offensive Facebook Post
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया ने इंटरनेट की दुनिया में रखा कदम, किम जोंग बने सबसे पहले यूजर

North Korea has taken steps in the online world, Kim Jong used internet
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वियतनाम में एक्स लवर्स के लिए लगता है अनोखा बाजार

At Vietnam's Old Flames market, there is a unique market for ex-lovers
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

फिलीपींस के राष्ट्रपति बोले- 16 साल की उम्र में गला काटकर की थी हत्या

The President of the Philippines said - At the age of 16, he had done first murder
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

तानाशाह किम जोंग को ट्रंप की सख्त चेतावनी, कहा- सब्र का वक्त निकल गया

North Korea is now threat to the world says donald trump in japan
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!