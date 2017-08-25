Download App
kavya kavya

भ्रष्टाचार मामले में SAMSUNG के वाइस चेयरमैन ली जे योंग को 5 साल की जेल

amarujala.com- Written By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:13 PM IST
Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong jailed for five years on bribery charges
सैमसंग के वाइस चेयरमैन ली जे योंग को घूस लेने के केस में 5 साल जेल की सजा सुनाई गई है। बता दें की सैमसंग साउथ कोरियाई कंपनी है, जिसके के उत्तराधिकारी ली जे योंग हैं उन्हें भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप ये सजा सुनाई गई है। 


ली (49) सैमसंग चेयरमैन ली कुन ही के बेटे हैं। दरअसल, रिश्वत के केस में शुक्रवार सुबह साउथ कोरियाई कोर्ट ने ली को पांच साल  जेल की सजा सुनाई है। गौरतलब है कि इसके पहले पिछले दिनों साउथ कोरिया के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति पार्क ग्यून को भी सैमसंग से संबंधित भ्रष्टाचार मामले में ही अपने पद से हटना पड़ा था। 
