रूस का दावा, उनकी सेना के हवाई हमले में मारा गया बगदादी
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 02:59 PM IST
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
रूसी रक्षा मंत्रालय
ने दावा किया है कि उनकी सेना ने हवाई हमले के जरिये आईएस नेता बगदादी को मार गिराया था। बता दें कि जबकि अमेरिका भी यही दावा करता है कि उसकी सेना ने बगदादी को मारा था।
रूस की एजेंसियों की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि उनकी सेना ने मई के अंत में सीरिया के शहर मोसुल और राकाना में हवाई हमले कर आईएस नेता बगदादी मार डाला था।
रिपोर्ट में बताया गया कि 28 मई को आईएस नेताओं की एक बैठक को निशाना बनाकर बगदादी को मारा गया है। इस्लामी स्टेट की बैठक में
अबू बकर अल-बगदादी
भी मौजूद था, जिसे मार दिया गया है।
आरआईए रूसी न्यूज एजेंसी
ने मंत्रालय के हवाले से कहा कि जानकारी की नए शिरे से कई चैनलों के माध्यम से जांच की जा रही है।
