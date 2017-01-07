बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतिम संस्कार में सड़कों पर झूमीं 50 पोल डांसर
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 08:45 PM IST
स्थानीय नेता तुंग सियांग की अंतिम यात्रा में डांस करती युवतियां
PC: BBC
ताइवान में एक नेता के अंतिम संस्कार में 50 पोल डांसर्स के डांस करने पर चीन में जमकर चर्चा हो रही है।
मंगलवार को हुए इस अंतिम संस्कार के वीडियो वायरल हो गए हैं।
चियाई शहर में निकली इस अंतिम यात्रा में पोल डांसर जीपों पर नृत्य कर रही हैं।
स्थानीय नेता तुंग सियांग का पिछले महीने निधन हुआ था।
स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक सियांग के परिवार का कहना है कि वो जिंदादिल इंसान थे और मौजमस्ती पसंद करते थे इसलिए उनके सम्मान में ऐसा किया गया।
संगीत के शोर और रंग-बिरंगी जीपों पर डांस करती महिलाओं के काफिले ने शहर में ट्रैफिक थाम दिया।
इस अंतिम यात्रा में संगीत बैंड, ढोल और ताशे भी थे।
'ताइवान में अंतिम संस्कार में नृत्य कोई असामान्य बात नहीं'
तुंग सियांग शहर के चर्चित व्यक्ति थे और लंबे समय से राजनीति में सक्रिय थे।
76 वर्ष की उम्र में दिसंबर में उनका बीमारी से निधन हो गया था।
उनके भाई ने स्थानीय मीडिया से कहा, "अंतिम संस्कार से दो दिन पहले आए सपने में उन्होंने बताया था कि वो ऐसा अंतिम संस्कार चाहते हैं।"
चीन के सोशल मीडिया पर इस अंतिम संस्कार के वीडियो वायरल हो गए हैं और इन्हें लेकर जमकर चर्चा हो रही है।
एक यूजर ने लिखा, "इसे कहते हैं अंतिम संस्कार। ऐसा लगता है कि अंतिम संस्कार के मामले में ताइवान सबसे आगे है।"
एक व्यक्ति ने मजाकिया अंदाज में लिखा, "शहर के नागरिक चाहते हैं कि आपका निधन एक और बार हो।"
ताइवान में अंतिम संस्कार में नृत्य कोई असामान्य बात नहीं है।
'ताइवान में अंतिम संस्कार में नृत्य कोई असामान्य बात नहीं'
