म्यांमार के राष्ट्रपति हतिन क्यॉ से मिले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

अमर उजाला, टीम डिजिटल

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:44 PM IST
pm modi arrives in myanmar on a two day visit
म्यांमार के राष्ट्रपति हतिन क्यॉ से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नाय पई ताउ में मुलाकात की है।
 
  
पीएम मोदी म्यांमार के नाय पई ताउ पहुंच गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी दो दिन की म्यांमार यात्रा पर हैं। एयरपोर्ट पर लोगों में काफी उत्साह दिखाई दिया। 
 

पढ़ें: BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

आपको बता दें कि म्यांमार में जारी हिंसा की वजह से लगभग 500 रोहिंग्या हिंदू भी अपना घर छोड़ने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। इनमें बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं व बच्चे शामिल हैं। इनमें से बहुत से लोगों ने बांग्लादेश के कुटुप्लोंग शरणार्थी शिविर के पास बने एक मंदिर में शरण ली है।

बौद्ध बहुल म्यांमार में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों पर कई तरह के प्रतिबंध हैं। यहां कई सालों से रोहिंग्या और बौद्धों के बीच संघर्ष चल रहा है। इस संघर्ष की वजह से दसियों हजार रोहिंग्या मुसलमान जान बचाकर बांग्लादेश भाग चुके हैं।
