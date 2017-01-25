आपका शहर Close

भारत के गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर तिरंगे रंग से रंगा बुर्ज खलीफा

एजेंसी/ दुबई

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 09:19 PM IST
On the occasion of India's Republic Day Burj Khalifa painted with Tricolor

तिरंगे में रंगा बुर्ज खलीफाPC: social media

दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारतों में से एक बुर्ज खलीफा भी भारत के 68वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर तिरंगे के रंग (केसरिया, सफेद और हरे) में रंगा हुआ नजर आया। बुर्ज खलीफा के ट्विटर हैंडल से अंग्रेजी और अरबी दोनों ही भाषाओं में इस बाबत जानकारी दी गई है। 
बुर्ज खलीफा की ओर से आधिकारिक ट्वीट में कहा गया, ‘बुधवार रात से हम भारत के 68वें गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मना रहे हैं। इस उपलक्ष्य में बुर्ज खलीफा को तिरंगे के रंग में एलईडी लाइट्स से रोशन किया गया है।’ दुबई स्थित इस इमारत की ऊंचाई 823 मीटर है और इसका नाम अबू धाबी के शासक और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के राष्ट्रपति शेख खालीफा बिन जायद अल नाहयान के सम्मान में दिया गया है। दुबई यूएई के सात अमीरात में से एक है।

अबू धाबी के युवराज मोहम्मद बिन जायेद अल नाहयान बृहस्पतिवार को गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर मुख्य अतिथि होंगे।  
