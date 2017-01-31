आपका शहर Close

203 बच्चे पैदा करने वाले मौलवी की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:03 PM IST
Nigerian man with 130 wives dies aged 93
दुनिया में एक ऐसा भी शख्स था जिसने 130 शादियां की और 203 बच्चे पैदा किए। जी हां हम बात कर रहे हैं अफ्रीकी देश नाइजीरिया में रहने वाले मोहम्मद बेलो अबूबकर की। बेलो का कल बीमारी के चलते शनिवार को 93 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। 
बेलो नाइजीरिया के काफी चर्चित व्यक्ति हैं। मौलवी रह चुके बेलो ने 130 महिलाओं के साथ शादी की थी। बेलो कहते थे कि ऊपर वाले ने उन्हें शादी जैसे पवित्र मिशन के लिए दुनिया में भेजा है। बेलो की लोकप्रियता का अंदाजा उनके जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़ से लगाया जा सकता था। हालांकि उनकी लोकप्रियता केवल इसी बात को लेकर थी कि उन्होंने 130 शादियां की थी। 

आपको बता दें कि अधिक शादी को लेकर बेलो को साल 2008 में कई मुस्लिम मौलवियों की आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी थी। डेली मेल की खबर के मुताबिक मौलवियों ने मांग की थी कि बेलो 48 घंटे के भीतर अपनी 86 बीवियों में से 84 को तलाक दें। 
nigeria preacher on marriage mission mohammed bello abubakar man with 130 wives dies man with 130 wives

