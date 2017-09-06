बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आकाशगंगा के केंद्र के नजदीक मिला बड़ा ब्लैक होल, सूर्य से करीब एक लाख गुना बड़ा
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:32 AM IST
वैज्ञानिकों ने आकाशगंगा के केंद्र के नजदीक एक बड़ा सा ब्लैकहोल खोजा है। हमारे सूर्य से करीब एक लाख गुना बड़ा यह ब्लैक होल एक
जहरीली गैस
के बादल से घिरा है। यदि इस खोज पर मुहर लग जाती है तो यह आकाशगंगा में पाया जाने वाला दूसरा सबसे बड़ा ब्लैकहोल होगा।
बता दें कि इससे बड़ा ब्लैकहोल ‘सैगीटेरियस-ए’ है, जो तारामंडल के बिल्कुल केंद्र में है।
जापान
की कीओ विश्वविद्यालय के अंतरिक्षयात्री चिली में अल्मा टेलीस्कोप के जरिए गैसों के एक बादल का अध्ययन कर रहे थे। यह बादल आकाशगंगा के केंद्र से 200 प्रकाशवर्ष दूर और 150 खरब किलोमीटर के दायरे में फैला था। उन्होंने पाया कि दीर्घवृत्ताकार इस बादल के अणु काफी तेज गुरुत्व बल द्वारा खींचे जा रहे थे।
के मुताबिक इतने तेज गुरुत्व बल का सबसे अधिक संभावित कारण एक ब्लैक होल है। यही नहीं इस बादल के केंद्र से आने वाली रेडियो तरंगों की भी पहचान कर ली गई है जो ब्लैक होल की मौजूदगी का संकेत देती हैं। कीओ विश्वविद्यालय के अंतरिक्षयात्री तोमोहारू ओका ने बताया कि आकाशगंगा में मध्यम द्रव्यमान वाले ब्लैक होल की यह पहली पहचान है। नया ब्लैकहोल किसी पुरानी गैलेक्सी का कोर भी हो सकती है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
