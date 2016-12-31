आपका शहर Close

न्यूजीलैंड में नए साल का आगाज, शानदार आतिशबाजी के साथ 2017 का स्वागत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 05:38 PM IST
New Zealand celebrates 2017 with spectacular fireworks display
न्यूजीलैंड में नए साल का आगाज हो गया है। सबसे पहले नया साल न्यूजीलैंड के ऑकलैंड में आता है। ऑकलैंड के गगनचुंबी स्काई टॉवर पर शानदार आतिशबाजी का नजारा पेश कर नए साल का जश्न मनाया गया। इस मौके पर न्यूजीलैंडवासियों में खूब हर्षोल्लास देखने को मिला। लोग एक-दूसरे से गले मिलकर और बधाई संदेश देकर नए साल का जश्न जोर-शोर से मना रहे हैं।
बच्चे-बड़े और बूढ़े सभी नए साल के जश्न में सराबोर हैं। ऑकलैंड के बाद नए साल का आगाज ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होता है। वहीं, दुनिया के तमाम देशों में भी नए साल का जश्न शानदार तरीके मनाने के लिए तैयारियां की गई हैं। 

भारत में हालांकि नोटबंदी का वक्त है, इसलिए नए साल के जश्न में पिछली बार के मुकाबले फर्क देखने को मिल सकता है। लेकिन लोग बेसब्री से रात के 12 बजने का इंतजार कर रहे है और अभी से करीबियों और दोस्तों के साथ नए साल के बधाई संदेशों का आदान-प्रदान कर रहे हैं।
﻿