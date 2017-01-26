बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिंगापुर के ‘लिटिल भारत’ में शुरू हुई नई हेरिटेज ट्रेल
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:57 AM IST
लिटिल इंडिया, सिंगापुर
सिंगापुर में स्थित 200 साल पुराने ‘लिटिल इंडिया’ में सिंगापुर का पहला आधिकारिक हेरिटेज ट्रेल शुरू किया गया। इस हेरिटेज ट्रेल में चार प्रतिष्ठित हिंदू मंदिर और एक महात्मा गांधी मेमोरियल प्रतिमा सहित 40 स्थल शामिल किए गए हैं।
नेशनल हेरिटेज बोर्ड (एनएचबी) ने कहा कि इस नई ट्रेल को विशेष थीम मार्गों से सजाया गया है। यहां पर आपको तीन छोटे आकार के मार्ग मिलेंगे जो आस-पास के अलग-अलग नजारे दिखाएंगे। यह एनएचबी की 16वीं नई हेरिटेज ट्रेल है। इस सीमा में इन 40 ऐतिहासिक स्थलों में शुरूआती भारतीय मुस्लिम प्रवासियों से संबंधित दो मस्जिद और चीनी व बौद्ध मंदिर शामिल हैं।
यहां पर 18 निशानों के साथ पर्यटक सड़क किनारे की दुकानों पर मसाले, ताजे फल और भारतीय फूल का आनंद ले सकेंगे। सिंगापुर के एनएचबी ने चार किलोमीटर लंबा हेरिटेज ट्रेल शुरू किया है जो कि सदियों पुराने सेरंगून रोड के 200 साल पुराने एन्क्लेव के आस-पास है। इसे भारतीय मजदूरों और कैदियों द्वारा बनाया गया था।
