नेपाल में चुनाव के बाद लागू होगा संविधान, आर्थिक विकास को बढ़ाना है उद्देश्य
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 04:28 AM IST
nepal
नेपाल
में चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद संविधान को लागू किया जाएगा। एक वरिष्ठ मंत्री ने मंगलवार को बताया कि देश में संविधान के प्रभावी रूप से कार्यान्वयन के लिए 26 नवंबर तक प्रांतीय और संसदीय चुनावों को आयोजित करने के लिए नेपाल प्रतिबद्ध है।
सूचना एवं संचार मंत्री मोहन बहादुर बासनेत ने कहा कि तीसरे चरण के स्थानीय, प्रांतीय और संसदीय चुनाव के बाद संविधान को पूरी तरह से लागू किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 26 नवंबर तक चुनाव संपन्न कराने के लिए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है।
नेपाल के एजुकेशनल कंसल्टेंसी एसोसिएशन की सालगिरह समारोह को संबोधित करने के दौरान बासनेत ने कहा कि आवश्यकता के अनुसार संविधान में संशोधन किया जाएगा, क्योंकि यह एक प्रगतिशील दस्तावेज है।
उन्होंने कहा कि एक बार पूरी तरह से संविधान लागू हो जाने के बाद देश आर्थिक समृद्धि की राह पर आगे बढ़ेगा। गौरतलब है कि 1997 के बाद नेपाल में हो रहे स्थानीय चुनाव के लिए 14 मई को पहले चरण का और 28 जून को दूसरे चरण का मतदान हुआ था। तीसरे चरण का मतदान 18 सितंबर को होना तय है।
कुछ मधेसी पार्टियों ने तब तक चुनाव कराने का विरोध किया था, जब तक कि नए संविधान में संशोधन कर उनके विचारों को जगह नहीं दी जाती। हालांकि सरकार ने चुनाव के बाद संविधान को लागू करने का फैसला किया।
