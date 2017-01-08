बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेपाल सरकार ने भारी विरोध के बीच पेश किया संविधान संशोधन विधेयक
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:22 PM IST
नेपाल सरकार ने मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी सीपीएन-यूएमएल समेत अन्य पार्टियों के भारी विरोध के बीच रविवार को आखिरकार संसद में संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश कर दिया। इस विधेयक को 29 नवंबर 2016 को पेश करने के लिए संसद सचिवालय में पंजीकृत किया गया था, लेकिन नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री प्रचंड के नेतृत्व वाली गठबंधन सरकार पेश नहीं कर पाई थी। अब सोमवार को नेपाली संसद की अगली बैठक होगी।
सीपीएन-यूएमएल के नेतृत्व में नौ विपक्षी पार्टियां एकजुट होकर इस संविधान संशोधन विधेयक का विरोध और संसद की कार्यवाही बाधित कर रही हैं। इनका दावा है कि कि यह संशोधन विधेयक राष्ट्रीय हित के खिलाफ है। लिहाजा इसको वापस लिया जाना चाहिए। हालांकि नेपाली सरकार का कहना है कि मधेसियों की समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए यह संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश किया गया है।
विपक्ष इस पर लगातार अपना विरोध जारी रखेगा
रविवार को कानून, न्याय एवं संसदीय मामलों के मंत्री अजय शंकर नायक ने नेपाल सरकार की ओर से संसद में विधेयक पेश किया। इस बीच विपक्षी सांसदों ने सदन में विरोध प्रदर्शन और नारेबाजी की। विपक्ष का कहना है कि वे इस पर लगातार अपना विरोध जारी रखेंगे।
मधेसी और अल्पसंख्यक जातीय समूह नागरिकता और प्रांतों के दोबारा से सीमांकन समेत अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर संविधान में संशोधन की मांग पर अड़े हैं। ये मधेसी भारतीय मूल के हैं। इन्होंने नेपाली संविधान के खिलाफ सितंबर 2015 से फरवरी 2016 तक आंदोलन चलाया था, जिसमें कम से कम 50 लोगों की जान भी चली गई थी। इस हिंसक संघर्ष के चलते भारत से नेपाल को जरूरी वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति भी बाधित हो गई थी, जिसका असर वहां की अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी पड़ा।
