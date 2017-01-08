आपका शहर Close

नेपाल सरकार ने भारी विरोध के बीच पेश किया संविधान संशोधन विधेयक

एजेंसी/ काठमांडू 

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:22 PM IST
Nepal govt tables Constitution amendment bill
नेपाल सरकार ने मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी सीपीएन-यूएमएल समेत अन्य पार्टियों के भारी विरोध के बीच रविवार को आखिरकार संसद में संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश कर दिया। इस विधेयक को 29 नवंबर 2016 को पेश करने के लिए संसद सचिवालय में पंजीकृत किया गया था, लेकिन नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री प्रचंड के नेतृत्व वाली गठबंधन सरकार पेश नहीं कर पाई थी। अब सोमवार को नेपाली संसद की अगली बैठक होगी।
सीपीएन-यूएमएल के नेतृत्व में नौ विपक्षी पार्टियां एकजुट होकर इस संविधान संशोधन विधेयक का विरोध और संसद की कार्यवाही बाधित कर रही हैं। इनका दावा है कि कि यह संशोधन विधेयक राष्ट्रीय हित के खिलाफ है। लिहाजा इसको वापस लिया जाना चाहिए। हालांकि नेपाली सरकार का कहना है कि मधेसियों की समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए यह संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश किया गया है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
विपक्ष इस पर लगातार अपना विरोध जारी रखेगा
