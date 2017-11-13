Download App
नेपाल ने दिया झटका, चीन कंपनी के साथ हुए अहम समझौते को किया रद्द

अतुल मिश्र/ अमर उजाला, काठमांडू 

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:21 PM IST
नेपाल सरकार ने मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में सोमवार को चीन की एक कंपनी के साथ हुए विद्युत निर्माण परियोजना का समझौता रद्द कर दिया है। यह समझौता करीब छह माह पहले हुआ था।
 
नेपाल के उप प्रधानमंत्री व ऊर्जा मंत्री कमल थापा ने मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में बूढीगंडकी जल विद्युत परियोजना निर्माण के लिए चीन की एक कंपनी गेजुवा के साथ किया गया समझौता रद्द होने की जानकारी दी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि अनियमित और गलत ढंग से गेजुवा ग्रुप के साथ किया गया समझौता संसदीय समिति के निर्देशन के तहत आज मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक ने रद्द कर दिया गया है। 

1200 मेगावाट क्षमता की इस परियोजना के लिए निवेश जुटाने की शर्त पर तत्कालीन पुष्प कमल दहल प्रचंड नेतृत्व की सरकार ने चीनी कंपनी को जिम्मेदारी दी थी।  इस दौरान नेपाल में ही ब्लैक लिस्टेड रहे चीन की इस कंपनी को प्रोजेक्ट देने की बात पर तत्कालीन सरकार की काफी आलोचना हुई थी।
