बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हवा में फायरिंग करने पर नाटो के हेलीकॉप्टर ने दी मौत
{"_id":"59afcc244f1c1b85078b48ea","slug":"nato-helicopter-killed-two-gunmen","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091f\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:27 PM IST
Symbolic photo
अफगानिस्तान में नाटो के एक हेलीकॉप्टर ने कम से कम दो बंदूकधारियों को मार गिराया है। अफगान अधिकारियों ने मंगलवार को बताया कि बंदूकधारियों ने हवा में गोलीबारी की थी, जहां से नाटो का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजर रहा था। जवाबी गोलीबारी में बंदूकधारियों को मार गिराया गया।
काबुल
प्रांत के पुलिस प्रमुख के प्रवक्ता बशीर मुजाहिद ने बताया कि काराबाघ जिले में सोमवार रात दो अन्य बंदूकधारी जख्मी हो गए। मुजाहिद ने कहा कि घटनास्थल के नजदीक मंगनी की दावत हो रही थी। मामले की जांच चल रही है।
अफगानिस्तान
में शादी और मंगनी की दावत के दौरान हवा में गोलीबारी सामान्य बात है।
पढ़ें:
तालिबान के खिलाफ दोगुनी स्पेशल फोर्स उतारेगा अफगानिस्तान, युद्ध के लिए तैयार
रेजलूट सपोर्ट मिशन ने एक बयान में कहा कि उन्हें रिपोर्टों की जानकारी है लेकिन तुरंत कोई विवरण जारी नहीं करेंगे। उधर, नांगरहार प्रांत के गवर्नर दफ्तर ने बताया कि प्रांत के पूर्वी हिस्से में इस्लामिक स्टेट के आतंकियों ने तीन लोगों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।
पढ़ें:
अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में मचाई तबाही, हवाई हमले में 13 की मौत
सोमवार को इस्लामिक स्टेट के लड़ाकों ने दो सैनिकों और उनके चाचा की उनके घर में हत्या कर दी। दोनों सैनिक भाई थे और ईद की छुट्टी के दौरान परिवार के पास गए थे। हमले की जिम्मेदारी तुरंत किसी ने नहीं ली है, लेकिन तालिबान और इस्लामिक स्टेट दोनों ही प्रांत में सक्रिय हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59afcc944f1c1b94078b48e1","slug":"priyanka-chopra-photo-shoot-for-vogue-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59afbadf4f1c1b9b078b48a0","slug":"barry-callebaut-unveils-fourth-flavor-of-pink-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925\u093e \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59afa3554f1c1b83078b47d7","slug":"obesity-people-are-three-times-more-prone-to-swine-flue-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59af98e94f1c1b99078b4814","slug":"four-signs-that-proof-you-are-not-ready-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"59ae77f54f1c1b64078b468a","slug":"munnabhai-mbbs-actor-vishal-thakkar-missing-from-2-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, GF \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59abae144f1c1bee278b4d3b","slug":"north-korea-claims-tested-hydrogen-bomb-complete-success","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 6\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928, PM \u0906\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59aabb3e4f1c1b02278b4d79","slug":"why-are-hindus-migrating-from-myanmar-to-bangladesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942?","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59ab75fb4f1c1b49738b4d66","slug":"north-korea-develope-advanced-hydrogen-bomb-for-intercontinental-ballistic-missile","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u092e'","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59aa7a1c4f1c1b696a8b463f","slug":"kabul-people-got-panicket-when-they-see-plane-on-road","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0917\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936!","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59ac39054f1c1b0e278b500b","slug":"chinese-cement-factory-starts-production-in-nepal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928, 2018 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0926\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59a94e764f1c1be3278b4bd8","slug":"hindus-fleeing-from-myanmar-to-save-their-lives","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!