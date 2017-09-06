Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

हवा में फायरिंग करने पर नाटो के हेलीकॉप्टर ने दी मौत

एजेंसी/काबुल

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:27 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
NATO helicopter killed Two gunmen

Symbolic photo

अफगानिस्तान में नाटो के एक हेलीकॉप्टर ने कम से कम दो बंदूकधारियों को मार गिराया है। अफगान अधिकारियों ने मंगलवार को बताया कि बंदूकधारियों ने हवा में गोलीबारी की थी, जहां से नाटो का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजर रहा था। जवाबी गोलीबारी में बंदूकधारियों को मार गिराया गया। 
काबुल प्रांत के पुलिस प्रमुख के प्रवक्ता बशीर मुजाहिद ने बताया कि काराबाघ जिले में सोमवार रात दो अन्य बंदूकधारी जख्मी हो गए। मुजाहिद ने कहा कि घटनास्थल के नजदीक मंगनी की दावत हो रही थी। मामले की जांच चल रही है। अफगानिस्तान में शादी और मंगनी की दावत के दौरान हवा में गोलीबारी सामान्य बात है। 

पढ़ें: तालिबान के खिलाफ दोगुनी स्पेशल फोर्स उतारेगा अफगानिस्तान, युद्ध के लिए तैयार

रेजलूट सपोर्ट मिशन ने एक बयान में कहा कि उन्हें रिपोर्टों की जानकारी है लेकिन तुरंत कोई विवरण जारी नहीं करेंगे। उधर, नांगरहार प्रांत के गवर्नर दफ्तर ने बताया कि प्रांत के पूर्वी हिस्से में इस्लामिक स्टेट के आतंकियों ने तीन लोगों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। 

पढ़ें: अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में मचाई तबाही, हवाई हमले में 13 की मौत

सोमवार को इस्लामिक स्टेट के लड़ाकों ने दो सैनिकों और उनके चाचा की उनके घर में हत्या कर दी। दोनों सैनिक भाई थे और ईद की छुट्टी के दौरान परिवार के पास गए थे। हमले की जिम्मेदारी तुरंत किसी ने नहीं ली है, लेकिन तालिबान और इस्लामिक स्टेट दोनों ही प्रांत में सक्रिय हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

nato helicopter

स्पॉटलाइट

ईशा गुप्ता के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, देखें PHOTOS

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Priyanka Chopra photo shoot for Vogue magazine

ये है चॉकलेट का चौथा फ्लेवर, दो गुनी हो जाएगी अब आपकी मिठास

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Barry Callebaut unveils fourth flavor of pink chocolate

मोटे लोग जल्दी होते हैं 'स्वाइन फ्लू' का शिकार, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Obesity people are three times more prone to swine flue disease

शादी तय होने के बाद भी मन में हो उलझन तो ये तरीके करेंगे आपकी मदद

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
four signs that proof you are not ready for marriage

2 साल से गायब है संजय दत्त के साथ काम कर चुका ये हीरो, GF के साथ निकला था फिर घर नहीं लौटा

  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
munnabhai mbbs actor vishal thakkar missing from 2 years

जबर ख़बर

देश के इन शहरों को रफ्तार दे रही है मेट्रो, सबसे बड़ा नेटवर्क है DMRC का

Read More

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Read

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

आखिर म्यांमार छोड़कर बांग्लादेश क्यों भाग रहे हैं हिंदू?

Why are Hindus migrating from Myanmar to Bangladesh
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

दुश्मन देशों को दहलाने के लिए नॉर्थ कोरिया ने बनाया 'खतरनाक हाइड्रोजन बम'

North Korea develope advanced hydrogen bomb for intercontinental ballistic missile
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जब काबुल में रोड पर चलता दिखा प्लेन, राहगीरों के उड़े होश!

kabul people got panicket when they see plane on road 
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नेपाल में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री लगा रहा चीन, 2018 से उत्पादन होगा शुरु

Chinese Cement factory starts production in Nepal
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जान बचाकर म्यांमार से बांग्लादेश भाग रहे हैं हिंदू

Hindus fleeing from Myanmar to save their lives
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!