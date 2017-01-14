आपका शहर Close

मां के बीपी से पता लगेगा कि होने वाला बच्चा लड़का है या लड़की

एजेंसी/टोरंटो

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:16 AM IST
mother BP will find out that the baby boy or girl will be born
एक नए शोध में खुलासा हुआ है कि होने वाली मां के ब्लड प्रेशर से बच्चे के लिंग का पता चल सकता है। इसके मुताबिक गर्भाधान से पहले जिन महिलाओं का रक्तचाप कम होता है उनके द्वारा बेटी को जन्म देने की संभावना ज्यादा होती है।
कनाडा के माउंट सिनाई अस्पताल में एंडोक्रेनोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. रवि रत्नाकरण के नेतृत्व में शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि हाई ब्लड प्रेशर महिला द्वारा लड़के को जन्म देने का संकेत है जबकि कम ब्लड प्रेशर लड़की को जन्म देने का संकेत है।

रत्नाकरण के मुताबिक इससे पता चलता है कि ‘गर्भाधान से पहले महिला का रक्तचाप एक ऐसा तथ्य है जिसके बारे में अभी तक ध्यान नहीं दिया गया था और यह तथ्य गर्भ में पलने वाले बच्चे के लिंग से जुड़ा है। नए शोध के साथ शोधकर्ताओं ने मां की गर्भाधान से पहले की सेहत और बच्चे के लिंग के बीच संबंध तलाशा है। शोध फरवरी 2009 में शुरू किया गया था। इसमें चीन की 3375 महिलाओं को शामिल किया गया था। यह शोध अमेरिकन जर्नल ऑफ हाइपरटेंशन में प्रकाशित हुआ।
