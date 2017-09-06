बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
LIVE: पीएम मोदी बोले- म्यांमार को नमन किये बिना हमारा इतिहास पूरा नहीं हो सकता
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 07:39 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि ये वो धरती है जहां से सुभाष चंद्र बोस ने कहा था कि तुम मुझे खून दो मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा।
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन का इतिहास म्यांमार को नमन किए बिना पूरा नहीं हो सकता।
पीएम मोदी म्यांमार दौरे पर हैं और इस समय यंगून के थुवुन्ना स्टेडियम में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित कर रहे हैं।
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वो म्यांमार में भारतीयों के उत्साह को देखकर बहुत खुश हैं।
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं इस बात का गवाह हूं कि मेरे सामने एक मिनी भारत दिख रहा है।
