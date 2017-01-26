बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माइकल जैकसन की मौत पर बेटी का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- पिता की हत्या की गई थी
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:19 AM IST
माइकल जैकसन की बेटी पेरिस जैकसन ने कहा कि उसका मानना है कि उसके पिता की हत्या की गई। रॉलिंग स्टोन को दिए एक साक्षात्कार में ‘पोप के राजा’ के साथ अपने जीवन पर से पहली बार पर्दा उठाते हुए पेरिस ने कहा कि जैकसन की मौत एक परिस्थिति थी।
जैकसन की हत्या में डॉ. कॉनरैड मर्रे को अनैच्छिक हत्या का दोषी पाया गया था। उनकी हत्या प्रोपोफोल की अधिक मात्रा लेने के कारण हुई। पेरिस को विश्वास है कि जैकसन की हत्या कर दी गई थी।
पेरिस ने कहा, ‘बिल्कुल, क्योंकि यह स्पष्ट है। सभी संदेह इस ओर इंगित करता है। इससे कुल मिलाकर साजिश की बू आ रही है। लेकिन उनके सभी प्रशंसक और परिवार में हर कोई जानता है कि यह एक परिस्थिति जनक मौत थी। बहुत से लोग चाहते थे कि उनके पिता मर जाएं।’
पेरिस ने कहा कि वह कम से कम न्याय चाहती हैं। पेरिस ने कहा, ‘मैं निश्चित रूप से इसका प्रयास करूंगा। लेकिन यह शतरंज का खेल है।’ हालांकि उन्होंने किसी का भी नाम बताने से इनकार कर दिया।
