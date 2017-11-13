Download App
7.2 तीव्रता के भूकंप से थर्राया ईरान-इराक बॉर्डर, 129 लोगों की मौत, 300 घायल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:23 AM IST
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border region says report
ईरान-इराक बॉर्डर के नजदीक 7.2 तीव्रता के भूकंप ने भीषण तबाही मचाई है। टेलीग्राफ ने ईरानी टीवी न्यूज के हवाले से बताया, भूकंप की वजह से ईरान में 129 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 300 लोग घायल हुए हैं। वहीं इराक के अधिकारियों ने भूकंप से सुलेमानिया प्रांत में 6 लोगों के मरने और 150 लोगों के जख्मी होने की बात कही है।
पढ़ें: ईराक की राजधानी बगदाद में आत्मघाती हमला, 20 लोगों की मौत

भूकंप से ईरान के कई शहर और आठ गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। ईरानी टीवी मीडिया के मुताबिक, भूकंप से ईरान के कई स्थानों पर बिजली भी बाधित हुई है, जिससे राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में दिक्कत आ रही है। अमेरिका के भूगर्भ सर्वेक्षण यानी यूएसजीएस के मुताबिक भूकंप का केंद्र हलाब्जा से 20 मील दक्षिण-पश्चिम में था।


भूकंप रविवार रात 9.18 मिनट पर आया जिसकी गहराई 15 मील थी। ईरान की ILNA न्यूज एजेंसी ने बताया कि इस भूकंप की वजह से ईरान के 14 प्रांत प्रभावित हुए हैं। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक स्कूलों में सोमवार को छुट्टी घोषित कर दी गई है।

पढ़ें: क्यों टकरा रहे हैं शिया और सुन्नी मुसलमान?

उल्लेखनीय है कि अगस्त 2012 में भी ईरान के उत्तर-पश्चिमी इलाके में दो जबर्दस्त भूकंपों में करीब 250 लोग मारे गए और 1300 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए थे। यूएस जियोलॉजिकल सर्विस के मुताबिक, पहले भूकंप की तीव्रता 6.4 आंकी गई जबकि दूसरे की तीव्रता 6.3 मापी गई थी। ये जानमाल का नुकसान ज्यादातर ग्रामीण इलाकों में हुआ था। 



 
