परेशान प्रेमी ने मौत के पांच साल बाद कब्र खोद कर निकाला प्रेमिका का शव

एजेंसी/ मास्को 

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 09:10 PM IST
Lover from mosco pulled girlfreinds body from the grave after Five years

एक 30 साल के युवक को अपनी पूर्व प्रेमिका की कब्र खोदकर उसे ताबूत से निकालकर जलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मामला मॉस्को के कुर्गन क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, 30 साल के यूरी गोलोविन ने अपनी पूर्व प्रेमिका ओल्गा गिलेवा की मौत के पांच साल बाद उसकी कब्र को खोदा और उसके शव को जला दिया।
ऐसा करने के पीछे आरोपी का कहना है कि उसकी प्रेमिका की आत्मा उसे बहुत दिनों से उसे सता रही थी और उसे बुरे सपने आ रहे थे जिससे वो मानसिक रूप से परेशान था।

दावा किया जा रहा है कि आरोपी ओल्गा गिलेवा के शव को जलाने के लिए मॉस्को से लगभग 1,075 मील दूर मध्य रूस के कुर्गन क्षेत्र में मेन्शचीकोवो गांव गया जहां उसे दफनाया गया था। आरोपी ने बताया कि ओल्गा ने पांच साल पहले उससे रिश्ता तोड़ने के बाद खुद को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी।
