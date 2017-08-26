बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
परेशान प्रेमी ने मौत के पांच साल बाद कब्र खोद कर निकाला प्रेमिका का शव
{"_id":"59a18f6f4f1c1b06218b48a7","slug":"lover-from-mosco-pulled-girlfreinds-body-from-the-grave-after-five-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 09:10 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
एक 30 साल के युवक को अपनी पूर्व प्रेमिका की कब्र खोदकर उसे ताबूत से निकालकर जलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मामला मॉस्को के कुर्गन क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, 30 साल के यूरी गोलोविन ने अपनी पूर्व प्रेमिका ओल्गा गिलेवा की मौत के पांच साल बाद उसकी कब्र को खोदा और उसके शव को जला दिया।
ऐसा करने के पीछे आरोपी का कहना है कि उसकी
प्रेमिका
की आत्मा उसे बहुत दिनों से उसे सता रही थी और उसे बुरे सपने आ रहे थे जिससे वो मानसिक रूप से परेशान था।
पढ़ें-
कब्र से निकली महिला, तीन साल पहले हुई थी मौत, देखें तस्वीरें...
दावा किया जा रहा है कि आरोपी ओल्गा गिलेवा के शव को जलाने के लिए मॉस्को से लगभग 1,075 मील दूर मध्य
रूस
के कुर्गन क्षेत्र में मेन्शचीकोवो गांव गया जहां उसे दफनाया गया था। आरोपी ने बताया कि ओल्गा ने पांच साल पहले उससे रिश्ता तोड़ने के बाद खुद को फांसी लगाकर
आत्महत्या
कर ली थी।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a11be54f1c1b25278b4a66","slug":"these-five-quotes-of-mother-teresa-will-give-you-peace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0926\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a1298d4f1c1b25278b4b11","slug":"chunky-pandey-daughter-ananya-is-more-stylish-than-sara-and-jhanvi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e-\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a10c8e4f1c1bdf458b4894","slug":"men-keep-in-mind-these-things-before-buying-any-grooming-products","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59a108ba4f1c1bcf7b8b4867","slug":"bollywood-actor-a-k-hangal-life-struggle-and-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0941\u0916\u092e\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a0f9244f1c1bdd458b478e","slug":"having-garlic-on-regular-basis-will-solve-girls-all-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940...","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599ffccd4f1c1b447e8b465b","slug":"32-dead-in-myanmar-terrorist-attack-24-police-posts-destroyed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 32 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 24 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a1631b4f1c1b18718b46d3","slug":"a-woman-believes-5-month-old-calf-is-her-dead-husband","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940?","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599e49104f1c1b02388b468f","slug":"saudi-arabia-new-job-scheme-does-not-bode-well-for-indian-migrants","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599fb8c84f1c1ba92e8b47a4","slug":"russian-bombers-fly-on-rare-mission-over-korean-peninsula","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599fd0fb4f1c1bc6248b4686","slug":"samsung-heir-lee-jae-yong-jailed-for-five-years-on-bribery-charges","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 SAMSUNG \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0907\u0938 \u091a\u0947\u092f\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928\u00a0\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599b6dac4f1c1b79098b4b50","slug":"saudi-man-divorces-to-wife-on-going-ahead","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!