Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

जब काबुल में रोड पर चलता दिखा प्लेन, राहगीरों के उड़े होश!

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 03:00 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
kabul people got panicket when they see plane on road 
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल की सड़क पर प्लेन चलने की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की खबर के मुताबिक कम एयर के प्लेन को सड़क पर देखने के बाद लोग चौंक गए हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि इस प्लेन को रेस्टोरेंट के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। खास बात है कि प्लेन की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। देखा गया है कि इस प्लेन के इंजन और विंग्स को हटा दिया गया है।

दरअसल, मॉर्डन प्लेन्स को एयरलाइंस में शामिल करने के चलते इस प्लेन को अलविदा कहा गया है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक मिड जुलाई में एयर-बस 340 को जोड़ा गया है और 16 घंटों तक उड़ान भरने के लायक है, साथ ही 300 लोगों को ले जाने की क्षमता रखता है।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

afghanistan kabul kam air plane on road More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Try these five things for better sleep

स्टाइल के मामले में एक दूसरे को फुलऑन टक्कर देते हैं ये दोनों स्टार किड

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aryan Khan and ahaan pandey looks similar in photos

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these ten common food that are natural painkillers

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Read

जब काबुल में रोड पर चलता दिखा प्लेन, राहगीरों के उड़े होश!

kabul people got panicket when they see plane on road 
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जान बचाकर म्यांमार से बांग्लादेश भाग रहे हैं हिंदू

Hindus fleeing from Myanmar to save their lives
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

भारतवंशी पिल्लई बने सिंगापुर के कार्यवाहक राष्ट्रपति, 23 सितंबर तक संभालेंगे पद

India born J Y Pillai becomes acting President of Singapore, will take over post by September 23
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिका ने अफगानिस्तान में मचाई तबाही, हवाई हमले में 13 की मौत

Air strikes on Afghanistan by America, 13 killed
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

किम जोंग ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- गुआम के लिए था मिसाइल परीक्षण

Kim Jong warns America, says missile test was for Guam
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अमेरिकी लड़ाकू विमानों ने द. कोरिया में किया जबरदस्त अभ्यास, उ. कोरिया की अब खैर नहीं

South Korean U S and Japanese warplanes carry out show of force against North Korea
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!