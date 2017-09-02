बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब काबुल में रोड पर चलता दिखा प्लेन, राहगीरों के उड़े होश!
{"_id":"59aa7a1c4f1c1b696a8b463f","slug":"kabul-people-got-panicket-when-they-see-plane-on-road","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0917\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936!","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 03:00 PM IST
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल की सड़क पर प्लेन चलने की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की खबर के मुताबिक कम एयर के प्लेन को सड़क पर देखने के बाद लोग चौंक गए हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि इस प्लेन को रेस्टोरेंट के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। खास बात है कि प्लेन की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। देखा गया है कि इस प्लेन के इंजन और विंग्स को हटा दिया गया है।
दरअसल, मॉर्डन प्लेन्स को एयरलाइंस में शामिल करने के चलते इस प्लेन को अलविदा कहा गया है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक मिड जुलाई में एयर-बस 340 को जोड़ा गया है और 16 घंटों तक उड़ान भरने के लायक है, साथ ही 300 लोगों को ले जाने की क्षमता रखता है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59aa8a634f1c1beb278b4e13","slug":"try-these-five-things-for-sleep-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59aa59824f1c1b06278b4cf6","slug":"these-are-the-biggest-hormonal-changes-in-girls-at-the-age-of-twenty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa7a1c4f1c1b696a8b463f","slug":"kabul-people-got-panicket-when-they-see-plane-on-road","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0917\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936!","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59a94e764f1c1be3278b4bd8","slug":"hindus-fleeing-from-myanmar-to-save-their-lives","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a9845a4f1c1b0b278b4c31","slug":"india-born-j-y-pillai-becomes-acting-president-of-singapore-will-take-over-post-by-september-23","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0935\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0908 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f, 23 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a834674f1c1b0c278b49fd","slug":"air-strikes-on-afghanistan-by-america-13-killed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 13 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59a6314c4f1c1b16278b471e","slug":"kim-jong-warns-america-says-missile-test-was-for-guam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u092e \u091c\u094b\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0917\u0941\u0906\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59a85ba44f1c1be5278b4b24","slug":"south-korean-u-s-and-japanese-warplanes-carry-out-show-of-force-against-north-korea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926. \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, \u0909. \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!