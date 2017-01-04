आपका शहर Close

इस्तांबुल हमला: संदिग्ध हमलावर का सेल्फी वीडियो आया सामने

एजेंसी/ इस्तांबुल 

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 03:42 AM IST
istanbul attack: suspected Gunman Selfi video
तुर्की की राजधानी इस्तांबुल के नाइट क्लब में नए साल का जश्न मना रहे लोगों पर अंधाधुंध गोली बरसाने वाले संदिग्ध हमलावर का ‘सेल्फी वीडियो’ सामने आया है। टर्किश टेलीविजन में हमलावर का यह वीडियो खूब चलाया जा रहा है, जिसमें संदिग्ध हमलावर इस्तांबुल के ताकसिम स्क्वायर पर अपने सेलफोन से सेल्फी वीडियो बनाता नजर आ रहा है। 
हालांकि अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि संदिग्ध हमलावर ने इस वीडियो को वारदात को अंजाम देने के पहले बनाया या फिर बाद में। मामले में अभी तक आठ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। 

इस आतंकी हमले में दो भारतीय समेत 39 लोगों की जान चली गई थी, जबकि 40 लोग घायल हो गए थे। फिलहाल यह बात साफ नहीं हो पाई है कि इस वीडियो को कैसे हासिल किया गया। वहीं, हमलावर को लेकर विरोधाभाषी रिपोर्ट आ रही हैं। 

एक तरफ आईएस ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए कहा है कि सीरिया में आईएस के खिलाफ गठबंधन में तुर्की के शामिल होने के जवाब में यह हमला किया गया है। वहीं, हबर तुर्क  अखबार ने कहा कि हमलावर चीन के मुस्लिम उइघुर समुदाय का है। वह अपनी पत्नी और दो बच्चों के साथ तुर्की पहुंचा।
