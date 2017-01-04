बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस्तांबुल हमला: संदिग्ध हमलावर का सेल्फी वीडियो आया सामने
तुर्की की राजधानी इस्तांबुल के नाइट क्लब में नए साल का जश्न मना रहे लोगों पर अंधाधुंध गोली बरसाने वाले संदिग्ध हमलावर का ‘सेल्फी वीडियो’ सामने आया है। टर्किश टेलीविजन में हमलावर का यह वीडियो खूब चलाया जा रहा है, जिसमें संदिग्ध हमलावर इस्तांबुल के ताकसिम स्क्वायर पर अपने सेलफोन से सेल्फी वीडियो बनाता नजर आ रहा है।
हालांकि अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि संदिग्ध हमलावर ने इस वीडियो को वारदात को अंजाम देने के पहले बनाया या फिर बाद में। मामले में अभी तक आठ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।
इस आतंकी हमले में दो भारतीय समेत 39 लोगों की जान चली गई थी, जबकि 40 लोग घायल हो गए थे। फिलहाल यह बात साफ नहीं हो पाई है कि इस वीडियो को कैसे हासिल किया गया। वहीं, हमलावर को लेकर विरोधाभाषी रिपोर्ट आ रही हैं।
एक तरफ आईएस ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए कहा है कि सीरिया में आईएस के खिलाफ गठबंधन में तुर्की के शामिल होने के जवाब में यह हमला किया गया है। वहीं, हबर तुर्क अखबार ने कहा कि हमलावर चीन के मुस्लिम उइघुर समुदाय का है। वह अपनी पत्नी और दो बच्चों के साथ तुर्की पहुंचा।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
