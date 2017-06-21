आपका शहर Close

फिलीपींस के एक स्कूल को आतंकवादियों ने बनाया बंधक, सेना तैनात

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:02 PM IST
islamic militants occupy Philippine school, take hostages: military

इस्लामी आतंकवादी

इस्लामी आतंवादियों ने फिलीपींस में एक स्कूल पर कब्जा करके वहां मौजूद छात्रों और ग्रामीणों को बंधक बना लिया है।घटना दक्षिणी फिलीपींस के एक गांव की है। लोगों को बचाने के लिए वहां सेना तैनात कर दी गई है। सैन्य प्रवक्ता एर्विन एनकीनस ने समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी को फोन पर बताया कि आतंकियों ने लोगों को बंधक बना लिया है और उन्हें अपनी ढ़ाल के रुप मे इस्तेमाल करना चाहते हैं।
 
