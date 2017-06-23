बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
थाईलैंडः चलती कार में अश्लील हरकत करते टीचर की मौत, ड्राइवर-महिला घायल
में चलती हुई कार में शारीरिक संबंध बना रहे एक शख्स की मौत हो गई । मरने वाला व्यक्ति
आयरलैंड
का रहने वाला एक टीचर था। वहीं इस
हादसे
में ड्राइवर और महिला दोनों ही गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। खबर है कि कार में ऐसा करने के चलते ड्राइवर का ध्यान भटकने से ये भयानक हादसा हुआ। घटनास्थल चिआंग रा में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से इस घटना का खुलासा हुआ है। ड्राइवर और महिला दोनों को ही इलाज के लिए तुरंत अस्पताल भेजा गया है।
बचावकर्मी ने बताया कि 39 वर्षीय पूर्व इंग्लिश टीचर जॉन मलोन काले रंग की सुजुकी स्विफ्ट कार में नीले रंग के निकर में पीछे की सीट पर मौजूद था और वहीं उसकी महिला साथी बिना कपड़ों के घायल मिली और दोनों ने ही सीट बेल्ट नहीं लगाई हुई थी जबकि सीसीटीवी की फुटेज से ये बात सामने आई है कि कार काफी तेजी से चलाई जा रही थी।
वहीं, ड्राइवर और महिला इस हादसे में घायल हो गए हैं जिन्हें इलाज के लिए कासैराड सरबुरिन जनरल अस्पताल ले जाया गया है और इस घटना की जांच की जा रही है। एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा है कि इस हादसे में एक विदेशी व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है और बचावकर्मियों ने घायलों को निकाल उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया है।
वहीं, पुलिस ड्राइवर का बयान लेने के लिए उसके ठीक होने का इंतजार कर रही है। इस घटना के चलते टीचर की मौत पर उसकी कंपनी ने उसे ऑनलाइन पोस्ट के जरिए श्रंद्धाजलि दी है।
