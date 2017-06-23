आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

थाईलैंडः चलती कार में अश्लील हरकत करते टीचर की मौत, ड्राइवर-महिला घायल

amarujala.com- presented by: अरविंद कुमार

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:48 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
irishman was killed in a road accident in thailand who having sex in car

थाईलैंडPC: mailonline

थाईलैंड में चलती हुई कार में शारीरिक संबंध बना रहे एक शख्स की मौत हो गई । मरने वाला व्यक्ति आयरलैंड का रहने वाला एक टीचर था। वहीं इस हादसे में ड्राइवर और महिला दोनों ही गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। खबर है कि कार में ऐसा करने के चलते ड्राइवर का ध्यान भटकने से ये भयानक हादसा हुआ। घटनास्थल चिआंग रा में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से इस घटना का खुलासा हुआ है। ड्राइवर और महिला दोनों को ही इलाज के लिए तुरंत अस्पताल भेजा गया है।  
बचावकर्मी ने बताया कि 39 वर्षीय पूर्व इंग्लिश टीचर जॉन मलोन काले रंग की सुजुकी स्विफ्ट कार में नीले रंग के निकर में पीछे की सीट पर मौजूद था और वहीं उसकी महिला साथी बिना कपड़ों के घायल मिली और दोनों ने ही सीट बेल्ट नहीं लगाई हुई थी जबकि सीसीटीवी की फुटेज से ये बात सामने आई है कि कार काफी तेजी से चलाई जा रही थी।

वहीं, ड्राइवर और महिला इस हादसे में  घायल हो गए हैं जिन्हें इलाज के लिए कासैराड सरबुरिन जनरल अस्पताल ले जाया गया है और इस घटना की जांच की जा रही है।  एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा है कि इस हादसे में एक विदेशी व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है और बचावकर्मियों ने घायलों को निकाल उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया है। 

वहीं, पुलिस ड्राइवर का बयान लेने के लिए उसके ठीक होने का इंतजार कर रही है। इस घटना के चलते टीचर की मौत पर उसकी कंपनी ने उसे  ऑनलाइन पोस्ट के जरिए श्रंद्धाजलि दी है।  

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

irishman ireland road accident thailand More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

OMG! इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा रही है ये महिला, असल उम्र पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Interior designer from Taiwan Lure Hsu is new internet sensation due to her age

सलमान-शाहरुख से भी बड़ा सुपरस्टार है ये हीरो, सेल्फी लेने के लिए फैंस लगाते हैं लंबी लाइन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bangaladesh superstar alom unknown facts

जब भरी पार्टी में 16 साल छोटी अमृता को हीरो ने किया था किस, देखते रह गए थे सेलेब्रिटी

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bollywood actor amitabh bachchan kissed amrita singh at a party

प्रेम के मामले में परेशानियाें से भरा रहेगा सप्ताह का पहला दिन, ये 3 राशि वाले रहें संभलकर

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
weekly love astrology 23th june to 29th june

शेविंग के बाद भूलकर न लगाएं 'आफ्टरशेव', होगा ये नुकसान

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Are you doing these silly mistakes while shaving,it can hurt you

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान में बद से बदतर हो रहे हालात, हिंदुओं के लिए दोजख बना पड़ोसी मुल्क
Read More

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Read

अरब देशों ने कतर के सामने रखी 13 शर्तें

after cut ties now arab states sends 13 demands to qatar for end crisis 
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

3.5 किमी दूरी से स्नाइपर ने लगाया निशाना, 10 सेकेंड में आतंकी ढेर

canadian sniper shoots terrorist from 3.5 km, makes world record
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

जहां से बगदादी ने की खिलाफत, IS ने तबाह की वो मस्जिद

Iraq: ISIS blows up Mosul mosque in Baghdad
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

UN के TIR का हिस्सा बना भारत, चीन के OBOR को देगा टक्कर

india become seventh member of tir convention transport systemd
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान की सख्ती के बाद अब चीनी नागरिकों का पाक जाना होगा मुश्किल

pakistan has decided to make visa rule strigent
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

पाक पर ट्रंप की नजरें टेढ़ी, अमेरिका की आतंकियों पर ड्रोन हमले की तैयारी!

america may expand drone strike to pakistan curb on terrorism
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा