इराकी संसद में अमेरिकियों पर यात्रा प्रतिबंध के पक्ष में मतदान
{"_id":"588fb5714f1c1bd97ee80159","slug":"iraq-parliament-votes-in-favour-of-travel-ban-on-america","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:21 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
PC: REUTERS
अमेरिका में इराकी नागरिकों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध के बाद इराक के सांसदों ने सोमवार को अमेरिकियों पर पारस्परिक यात्रा प्रतिबंध अधिनियमित करने के लिए सरकार का आह्वान किया। साथ ही सांसदों ने अमेरिकियों पर यात्रा प्रतिबंध लगाने के एक विधेयक के पक्ष में संसद में मतदान भी किया।
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान, इराक, लीबिया, सोमालिया, सूडान और यमन के नागरिकों पर 90 दिनों का प्रतिबंध लगाने के फैसला किया है। उनकी यह पहल कट्टरपंथी इस्लामी आतंकवादियों से अमेरिका को सुरक्षित बनाने के उद्देश्य से है।
