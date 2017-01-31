आपका शहर Close

इराकी संसद में अमेरिकियों पर यात्रा प्रतिबंध के पक्ष में मतदान

एजेंसी/ बगदाद

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:21 AM IST
iraq parliament votes in favour of travel ban on america

डोनाल्ड ट्रंपPC: REUTERS

अमेरिका में इराकी नागरिकों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध के बाद इराक के सांसदों ने सोमवार को अमेरिकियों पर पारस्परिक यात्रा प्रतिबंध अधिनियमित करने के लिए सरकार का आह्वान किया। साथ ही सांसदों ने अमेरिकियों पर यात्रा प्रतिबंध लगाने के एक विधेयक के पक्ष में संसद में मतदान भी किया।
 
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान, इराक, लीबिया, सोमालिया, सूडान और यमन के नागरिकों पर 90 दिनों का प्रतिबंध लगाने के फैसला किया है। उनकी यह पहल कट्टरपंथी इस्लामी आतंकवादियों से अमेरिका को सुरक्षित बनाने के उद्देश्य से है। 
