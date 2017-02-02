आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

ईरान ने मिसाइल परीक्षण की पुष्टि की, कहा-परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं

एजेंसी/तेहरान

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 04:29 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Iran confirmed missile test

डेमो पिकPC: Reuters

ईरान ने एक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के परीक्षण की पुष्टि बुधवार को कर दी है। लेकिन इस रिपोर्ट का खारिज कर दिया कि यह विश्व शक्ति के साथ उसके 2015 परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं है। मंगलवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र परिषद की बैठक के बाद ईरान के रक्षा मंत्री हुसैन देहघान का यह बयान आया है। इस बैठक में पिछले सप्ताह के अंत में बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के परीक्षण को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया था, जिसे वाशिंगटन ने बिल्कुल अस्वीकार्य बताया था। 
देहघान ने कहा, ‘बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का परीक्षण का मतलब ईरान की रक्षा शक्ति को मजबूत करना है और यह जेसीपीओए (परमाणु करार) या प्रस्ताव 2231 के खिलाफ नहीं है।’ उन्होंने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद प्रस्ताव का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि ईरान पर मिसाइल के विकास पर प्रतिबंध इस बात को लेकर लगाई गई थी कि वह परमाणु हथियार नहीं ले जा सकता है। 

ईरानी मीडिया के हवाले से ईरानी रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा, ‘यह परीक्षण हमारे चल रहे कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा है। हमने इसकी घोषणा पहले से कर रखी है कि हमारी योजना हमारे राष्ट्रहित के लिए रक्षा उपकरणों के उत्पादन की है और यह कार्यक्रम उसकी का हिस्सा है। कोई भी हमारे फैसले को दरकिनार नहीं कर सकता है। हम हमारे रक्षा मामलों में विदेशियों को हस्तक्षेप की अनुमति नहीं देंगे।’
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

iran confirmed missile test atomic agreement

स्पॉटलाइट

देवी देवताओं के इन मार्डन रूप को देखकर आप जरूर लाईक और शेयर करेंगे

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
like and share god and goddess modern picture

मां-बाप का किया था विरोध, चप्पलों से पीटकर घ्‍ार से बाहर निकाल दी गई थी ये हीरोइन

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
amisha patel dispute with her family

बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया का ट्रेलर: वरुण ने दी आलिया को दुआ

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Watch the crackling chemistry of Varun-Alia in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer

लड़की के चेहरे पर उग आया पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये बीमारी

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases

शाहरुख की सेल्फी से इंटरनेट पर स्टार बनी ये लड़की, आ रहे शादी के प्रपोजल

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Meet the new internet sensation Saima Hussain Mir, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

ईरान ने मिसाइल परीक्षण की पुष्टि की, कहा-परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं

Iran confirmed missile test
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

एक प्रिंस जिसने कराई बाजों को प्लेन की सैर

Saudi prince booked flight seats for eagles
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को सख्त जवाब दें यूरोपीय देश: फ्रांस्वा ओलांद

Francois Hollande says European countries took strict decision against trump
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कनाडाः मस्जिद में नमाज के दौरान फायरिंग में 5 की मौत

Five dead in shooting at mosque in Quebec
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

203 बच्चे पैदा करने वाले मौलवी की मौत

Nigerian man with 130 wives dies aged 93
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इराकी संसद में अमेरिकियों पर यात्रा प्रतिबंध के पक्ष में मतदान

iraq parliament votes in favour of travel ban on america
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top