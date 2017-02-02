बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईरान ने मिसाइल परीक्षण की पुष्टि की, कहा-परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 04:29 AM IST
PC: Reuters
ईरान ने एक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के परीक्षण की पुष्टि बुधवार को कर दी है। लेकिन इस रिपोर्ट का खारिज कर दिया कि यह विश्व शक्ति के साथ उसके 2015 परमाणु करार का उल्लंघन नहीं है। मंगलवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र परिषद की बैठक के बाद ईरान के रक्षा मंत्री हुसैन देहघान का यह बयान आया है। इस बैठक में पिछले सप्ताह के अंत में बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के परीक्षण को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया था, जिसे वाशिंगटन ने बिल्कुल अस्वीकार्य बताया था।
देहघान ने कहा, ‘बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का परीक्षण का मतलब ईरान की रक्षा शक्ति को मजबूत करना है और यह जेसीपीओए (परमाणु करार) या प्रस्ताव 2231 के खिलाफ नहीं है।’ उन्होंने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद प्रस्ताव का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि ईरान पर मिसाइल के विकास पर प्रतिबंध इस बात को लेकर लगाई गई थी कि वह परमाणु हथियार नहीं ले जा सकता है।
ईरानी मीडिया के हवाले से ईरानी रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा, ‘यह परीक्षण हमारे चल रहे कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा है। हमने इसकी घोषणा पहले से कर रखी है कि हमारी योजना हमारे राष्ट्रहित के लिए रक्षा उपकरणों के उत्पादन की है और यह कार्यक्रम उसकी का हिस्सा है। कोई भी हमारे फैसले को दरकिनार नहीं कर सकता है। हम हमारे रक्षा मामलों में विदेशियों को हस्तक्षेप की अनुमति नहीं देंगे।’
