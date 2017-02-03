बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईरान ने अमेरिकी पहलवानों की ईरान यात्रा पर रोक लगाई
{"_id":"58949bb64f1c1b5d21e800f7","slug":"iran-bans-on-travel-to-american-wrestlers-in-iran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:30 PM IST
ईरान की आधिकारिक समाचार एजेंसी का कहना है कि ईरान ने अमेरिकी पहलवानों की ईरान यात्रा पर रोक लगा दी है। इन पहलवानों को केरमनशाह शहर में फ्रीस्टाइल वर्ल्ड कप प्रतिस्पर्धा में शिरकत करना था। माना जा रहा है कि ईरानियों को वीजा देने से रोक लगाने के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कार्यकारी आदेश के बाद ईरान का यह जवाब सामने आया है।
रिपोर्ट में ईरानी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता बहराम घासेमी के हवाले से कहा गया कि एक विशेष समिति ने मामले की समीक्षा की और पाया गया कि अमेरिकी फ्रीस्टाइल कुश्ती टीम का विरोध किया गया है। कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता 16-17 फरवरी को होनी है। ईरान सात मुसलिम देशों के लिए वीजा प्रतिबंध को लेकर ट्रंप के कार्यकारी आदेश के जवाब में ईरान की यह पहली कार्रवाई है।
इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में ईरान ने कहा था कि वह भी जवाब में अमेरिकी नागरिकों को अपने देश की यात्रा करने से प्रतिबंधित करेगा। इसको लेकर ईरानी संसद में एक प्रस्ताव भी पारित किया गया था।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58944fc64f1c1b313de844d1","slug":"facebook-users-hike-in-india-due-to-free-data-offers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0915\u0930\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
{"_id":"589317dc4f1c1b4a40e81116","slug":"first-day-of-job-gives-tension-here-are-some-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928? \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58944f324f1c1b953fe80d7f","slug":"film-review-of-kung-fu-yoga-and-the-storyline","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Film Review : '\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0942 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589439074f1c1b0f0be81279","slug":"meet-nepal-s-sunny-leone-the-rising-porn-star","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947', \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5894465b4f1c1b4a40e81ecb","slug":"cassidy-hooper-girl-born-without-eyes-and-nose-now-goes-to-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58949bb64f1c1b5d21e800f7","slug":"iran-bans-on-travel-to-american-wrestlers-in-iran","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588d28264f1c1b1335cf3be2","slug":"francois-hollande-says-european-countries-took-strict-decision-against-trump","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936: \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"589084454f1c1b2f3de81c47","slug":"saudi-prince-booked-flight-seats-for-eagles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5892686f4f1c1b5a42e80969","slug":"iran-confirmed-missile-test","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0915\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0902\u0918\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"588eb98e4f1c1b8a17e80534","slug":"five-dead-in-shooting-at-mosque-in-quebec","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e\u0903 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 5 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"589059d04f1c1b313de81a7f","slug":"nigerian-man-with-130-wives-dies-aged-93","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"203 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top