कम मिले बच्चे, कार्यकत्री को हटाने का निर्देश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/चित्रकूट

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:38 PM IST
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में बच्चों से बातचीत करते डीएम शिवाकांत द्विवेदी। PC: अमर उजाला

चित्रकूट। जिलाधिकारी के गोद लिए गांव में ही फर्जी आंकडे़बाजी पकड़ी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे जिलाधिकारी ने आंगनबाड़ी रजिस्टर में दर्ज बच्चों की संख्या कम मिलने पर कार्यकत्री को हटाने के निर्देश दिए।
   
  शनिवार को जिलाधिकारी शिवाकांत द्विवेदी ने गोद लिए गांव चितरागोकुलपुर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इसमें पोषाहार वितरण की जानकारी ली। बच्चों ने बताया कि कई दिन से पोषाहार का वितरण नहीं किया गया है। तीन वर्ष से छह वर्ष के बच्चों का रजिस्टर देखा गया जिसमें रजिस्टर पर अंकित ज्यादातर बच्चे न मिलने पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्री मंजू देवी को हटाने के निर्देश जिला कार्यक्त्रस्म अधिकारी को दिए। उन्होंने केंद्र पर मौजूद सभी बच्चों का वजन कराया। एएनएम जयरानी वर्मा ने बच्चों का टीकाकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।  केंद्र में पंजीकृत 56 बच्चों के सापेक्ष लगभग 20-22 उपस्थित थे। किशोरी 45, धात्री 16, गर्भवती 29 पंजीकृत हैं। इस दौरान प्रशिक्षु आईएएस सत्य प्रकाश, जिला कार्यक्त्रस्म अधिकारी सहित गांव के लोग उपस्थित रहे।
