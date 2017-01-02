बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंडोनेशिया में हुई नाव दुर्घटना में 17 लोग अभी भी लापता
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 06:18 PM IST
रविवार को इंडोनेशिया में हुई नाव दुर्घटना में 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी मगर इसमें लापता हुए 17 लोगों का अभी तक कोई पता नहीं चल पाया है। सोमवार को लापता हुए 17 लोगों की तलाश फिर से शुरू कर दी गई।
जकार्ता से टिडुंग को जाने वाली जाहरो एक्सप्रेस नाव में 260 से अधिक लोग सवार थे जिसमें आग लगने की वजह से 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
टिडुंग, केपुलौन सेरिबु श्रृंखला में एक रिसॉर्ट द्वीप है। स्थानी मीडिया के अनुसार, अधिकतर यात्री इंडोनेशिया के थे जो नया साल की छुट्टी पर जश्न मनाने जा रहे थे।
जकार्ता खोज और राहत दल के एक अधिकारी डिटो ने बताया कि कम से कम पांच जहाज और कुछ स्पीडबोट्स व रबर बोट्स खोज में लगा दिए गए हैं। डिटो ने बताया कि बचाए गए 224 यात्रियों में से 32 लोगों का तीन अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है।
