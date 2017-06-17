आपका शहर Close

भारतीय मूल के किशोर की मलयेशिया में हेलमेट से बुरी तरह पीट कर हत्या

एजेंसी/ कुआलालांपुर 

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:45 AM IST
indian origin teen dies in malaysia after beaten with helmets
मलयेशिया में पांच युवकों ने एक भारतीय मूल के एक किशोर की बेरहमी से पीट कर हत्या कर दी। किशोर का व्यवहार लड़कियों जैसा था जिसकी वजह से उसके साथी अकसर उसे चिढ़ाते थे। टी नवीन नाम के 18 वर्षीय युवक को पांच अन्य युवकों ने पहले तो हेलमेट से पीटा और उसके साथ कुकर्म भी किया। बुरी तरह से पीटे जाने के चलते किशोर ने बृहस्पतिवार को पीनाग के जार्ज टाउन के एक अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। 
किशोर के साथ बीते शनिवार को मारपीट की गई थी, उस वक्त उसके साथ एक एक दोस्त भी मौजूद था। माना जा रहा है कि किशोर को पीटने वाले उसके स्कूली के पूर्व साथी थे। किशोर भारतीय संगीतकार ए आर रहमान से काफी प्रभावित था और और उन्हीं की तरह संगीतकार बनना चाहता था। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना उस वक्त हुई जब नवीन अपने एक मित्र के साथ दुकान पर बर्गर खरीद रहा था। उस दौरान वहां दो लड़के आए जो नवीन को पहले से जानते थे। लड़कों ने नवीन को परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया। नवीन के साथी प्रवीन ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो वह दो लड़के अन्य लड़कों भी बुला लाए। लड़कों ने दोनों को हेलमेट से मारना शुरू कर दिया।

चोटिल प्रवीन किसी तरह अपनी जान बचा कर भागने में सफल रहा लेकिन नवीन की उन लड़कों ने बुरी तरह पिटाई कर दी जिससे उसके पेट और सिर में अंदरूनी ब्लीडिंग होने लगी। नवीन के साथ कुकर्म भी किया गया और उसे जलाया भी गया। बृहस्पतिवार को नवीन को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
